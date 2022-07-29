Fed’s Kashkari says officials are ‘a long way’ from backing off inflation fight.
Neel Kashkari, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, suggested on Friday that markets had got ahead of things by anticipating that the central bank — which has quickly raised interest rates this year — would begin a withdrawal soon.
“I am surprised by the interpretation of the markets,” Mr Kashkari said in an interview. “The committee is united in our determination to bring inflation down to 2 percent, and I think we will continue to do what we need to do until we are convinced that inflation is well on its way back to 2 percent — and we are still a long way from that.”
Fed officials raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point this week, their second consecutive super-large rate hike and a move that took their policy setting to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent. That’s roughly what policymakers see as a neutral environment, one that doesn’t stimulate or slow growth, and further increases in interest rates will start to actively slow the economy.
Given that fact, Fed chairman Jerome H. Powell said policymakers would henceforth set rates by meeting rather than committing to an overall plan well in advance. Investors took that as a sign that the central bank is likely to slow interest rate movements sharply in the coming months as the economy slows. In fact, the pricing in the bond market suggests investors think that officials may even start cutting interest rates next year.
“I don’t know what the bond market is looking at to come to that conclusion,” Mr. Kashkari said, adding that the bar would be “very, very high” to cut interest rates.
Mr Kashkari said it was too early to know how big a rate hike in September might be appropriate, but that a half-point hike in interest rates at upcoming Fed meetings seems “reasonable” to him.
However, he noted that the inflation data had been surprising “in a bad way” and that continued higher core inflation could lead him to think a three-quarter point move would be necessary. (Core inflation removes volatile fuel and food prices to give a sign of underlying inflationary pressures.)
The difficult question to answer, Mr Kashkari said, is how high interest rates should rise to curb inflation.
“How much will we need to do to break the inflation cycle and get inflation right on its way back down?” said Mr Kashkari. “Nobody knows.”
But, he added: “We know we have a task, and we are determined to do it.”