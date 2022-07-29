Fed’s Kashkari says officials are ‘a long way’ from backing off inflation fight.

Neel Kashkari, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, suggested on Friday that markets had got ahead of things by anticipating that the central bank — which has quickly raised interest rates this year — would begin a withdrawal soon.

“I am surprised by the interpretation of the markets,” Mr Kashkari said in an interview. “The committee is united in our determination to bring inflation down to 2 percent, and I think we will continue to do what we need to do until we are convinced that inflation is well on its way back to 2 percent — and we are still a long way from that.”

Fed officials raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point this week, their second consecutive super-large rate hike and a move that took their policy setting to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent. That’s roughly what policymakers see as a neutral environment, one that doesn’t stimulate or slow growth, and further increases in interest rates will start to actively slow the economy.