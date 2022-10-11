NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gopher tortoises — burrowing graves whose elaborate homes harbor many other animals — are generally doing well, needing federal protection only in the small area where they were declared endangered 35 years ago, the government said. Tuesday.

Thanks to extensive conservation efforts and recently discovered populations, the state of Georgia reptile is no longer a candidate for protection in most of its range: Florida, South Georgia, most of the coast of Alabama, and a portion of South Carolina, the US Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The decision is likely to disappoint environmental groups that filed a lawsuit seeking protection across the range.

The agency said small, unrelated populations are still threatened in southeastern Mississippi and parts of Louisiana and Alabama, which together make up about 12% of the turtle’s range.

“Efforts to improve conditions for the gopher tortoise have been effective, and it is important that scientists, experts and wildlife professionals continue to use our best resources strategically to help the gopher tortoise recover where it is most vulnerable,” Leopoldo Miranda —Castro, the department’s southeastern regional director, said in a press release.

Although gopher tortoises average 23 to 28 centimeters long, researchers have found burrows up to 12 meters long. More than 360 species of animals have been found in occupied or abandoned burrows; the 60 vertebrate species include: dark gopher frogs,oriental indigo snakes and burrowing owls.

Logging and development are two of the greatest threats to the gopher tortoise. It lives in sandy upland forests with widely spaced trees, including: long-leaved pine savannas which once covered an area larger than Germany. Those once vast forests have now been reduced to about 5% of that area.

Longleaf pine restoration, however, is one of several programs that have helped gopher tortoises, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Gopher tortoises were among more than 500 species listed as potentially in need of protection in 2011 to settle lawsuits filed by two environmental nonprofits, the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity and New Mexico-based WildEarth Guardians.

The Center for Biological Diversity strongly believes the turtles need federal protection, attorney Elise Bennett said Friday, as the deadline for the decision approached.

“Government programs, especially in Florida – the heart of their reach — just don’t work,” she said. “Florida is mostly just moving them out of developing areas and into smaller and smaller habitats. And fragmentation is already a problem.”

The federal statement said Florida has 50 long-term relocation sites that cover more than 120 square miles (310 square kilometers) of gopher tortoise habitat.

Many populations in the eastern area of ​​nearly 284,100 square miles (284,100 square kilometers) are in good shape despite threats such as climate change and sea level rise and habitat loss and fragmentation, the federal agency said.

“Future projections … show that many healthy populations will remain throughout the range,” it said.

However, in the western part of 15,000 square miles (39,000 square kilometers), populations are smaller and reproduction is lower, and they have a low ability to recover from changes in population or the environment, the agency said.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said gopher tortoises currently live in about 161 square miles (417 square kilometers) of the area and are threatened — not threatened.

“Because gopher tortoises are long-lived, they will remain in the landscape for decades to come despite current and ongoing threats,” it said.

