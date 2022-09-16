FedEx shares plunge 15% after profit warning linked to gloomy economy

FedEx said it would close offices, freeze hiring and park planes in response to a drop in parcel shipping volumes that prompted the company to issue a profit warning and scrap its guidance for fiscal 2023.

The update, from a company considered a clock tower of global economic growth due to the wide range of items it ships, was released after Wall Street’s closing bell on Thursday, sending its stock plunge more than 15 percent to its lowest level. in more than two years.

FedEx released preliminary results for the three months to August 31, which were weaker than analysts had expected, blaming “global volume softness” that “accelerated” in the final weeks of the quarter.

The company, which was due to officially report on Sept. 22, said it expected business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter, prompting it to lower its capital expenditure forecast and withdraw guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year. .

“Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends deteriorated significantly later in the quarter, both internationally and in the US,” said CEO Raj Subramaniam, who took over from founder Fred Smith in June. “We are tackling these headwinds quickly, but given the speed with which conditions are shifting, Q1 results are below our expectations.”

Subramaniam described the performance as “disappointing” and said the company “aggressively accelerated” its efforts to cut costs and increase productivity.

In an effort to mitigate the effects of the reduced demand, FedEx announced it would close more than 90 FedEx office locations, delay hiring, cancel certain projects, reduce flights and temporarily park planes, among other things.

In its preliminary results, FedEx reported earnings of $3.33 per share in the first quarter, down 19 percent from a year ago and well below the $5.14 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Revenue rose 5 percent from a year ago to $23.2 billion, but was slightly below analysts’ expectations of $23.6 billion.

The company said it expects business conditions to weaken further in the current quarter and expects revenues to be between $23.5 billion and $24 billion, with earnings of $2.65 “or more” per share. Wall Street expected revenue of $24.9 billion and earnings of $5.39 per share.

FedEx also lowered its fiscal year capital expenditure forecast from $6.8 billion to $6.3 billion.

The stock fell 15.2% in after-hours trading to its lowest level since early August 2020.