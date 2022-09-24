Federico Valverde ‘shook hands on a move to Arsenal for just £2.7m in 2014’ when he was at Penarol

Arsenal had reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with representatives of Real Madrid star Federico Valverde before he joined the LaLiga giants.

The 24-year-old is a star player at the Bernabeu under manager Carlo Ancelotti, having won two LaLiga titles and the Champions League since joining from Uruguayan side Penarol in 2016.

However, things could have been very different as former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger almost bought the midfielder before he joined Madrid, according to AS.

The report has suggested that the club had reached a verbal agreement with Valverde after he was scouted by Francis Cagigao, who had recommended the player to Wenger.

The move was reportedly close when Valverde and his agent traveled to London in December 2014 so he could spend time near Arsenal’s training ground, where he was suggested to have trained with the Gunners’ first team.

However, the club decided to keep an offer on the table, which proved to be a big mistake as he went on to star in the South American U17 Championship in Paraguay not long after.

During the competition, Valverde netted seven times, giving Madrid interest.

The Gunners tried to make their move for the midfielder with a £2.7m offer but it came too late as he had already been convinced to move to Spain via the Premier League.

Since joining Madrid, the 24-year-old has scored ten goals in 157 games for the club and has become one of the best talents in Europe.