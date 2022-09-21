Federer open to commentary career after announcing retirement from tennis

Roger Federer has stated that he would be open to doing TV work at Wimbledon and elsewhere after the sun has set on his illustrious tennis career.

The 41-year-old Swiss, who will play his final match at the Laver Cup on Friday, is beginning to formulate his future plans and wants to stay involved in the game.

‘I always thought I’d never go into journalism or that commentary would never be for me, but six months ago I thought, “Oh, you know what? Commenting on the odd match or giving back on this way, if I think I could imagine it maybe”, he said.

Roger Federer has stated that he would be open to doing television work after retiring from the game

‘I can’t believe I’m saying this, we’ll see what happens. It’s just a way to maybe be around games and players and people. And you know I like it. Sometimes when you are a former player you need a purpose to come back to a tournament as well. So that could be a possibility.

– For me, it’s more about getting former players or champions to comment, which is important. That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac around, Mats Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert.

‘It’s super important because they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be, or how they felt, or they can relate very well. I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.

Federer talks to John McEnroe during a practice ahead of the Laver Cup

‘So I think it has a really important part in the game. And if I can add something, maybe that would be nice, but I’d really have to think about it too.

‘Obviously I couldn’t travel all the time, I wouldn’t enjoy that.

“Maybe it’s not something I want to do in the next few years either, but I just think it’s important that we, the big players, are still around sometimes. Because we might have a different angle and just those little nuggets that mean something to the average fan.’