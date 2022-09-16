Federer had king-like status in the sport but he was a very down-to-earth person, says Evans

Dan Evans knew he was starting to make it in tennis when he got the royal call from Roger Federer to practice with him.

That was eight years ago in Dubai and in the intervening period he has visited his base in Switzerland twice to act as a sparring partner.

So the British No. 2, who put GB 1-0 against the Netherlands on Friday night in their unmissable Davis Cup qualifier with two left to play, will regret the Swiss legend finally leaving next week after the Laver Cup in London. week.

Roger Federer has announced he will retire from competitive tennis at the age of 41

“Roger was cool, I think the biggest compliment I can give him is that he was a very, very normal, down to earth person who clearly had royalty in the sport,” Evans said after a 6-4, 6 -4 victory over Tallon Greek track.

“He treated me, and he treats everyone exactly as the normal man on the street would treat his partner. He would say hello to everyone on tour. He will be sorely missed – it will be different for the older guys not to have him around.

‘Of course he is a very good partner to practice with. I think he would be missed.

“Of course, to be as good as he was, he wasn’t nice to everyone, I’m sure, but a great competitor.”

Evans was again preferred over Andy Murray to play the second singles, repaying the trust captain Leon Smith had placed in him after narrowly losing to American Tommy Paul in the opening rubber.

That was followed by a surprisingly one-sided defeat for Cam Norrie, who lost 6-4, 6-2 against the Dutch number 1 Botic van de Zandschulp. Norrie got off to a slow start against the USA, but he couldn’t turn it around.

It meant that Britain’s hopes of making it to the November world final rested on the decisive doubles match in which Murray Joe Salisbury teamed up with Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop. With two teams going through from four, a defeat would mean an immediate exit.

While he always seemed to have too much trickery for world No 48 Greek track, Evans was momentarily distracted by the animated support of the orange-clad Dutch fans at the Emirates Arena. “It’s something I need to work on,” he admitted. “It’s not the best part of my game. In this atmosphere it is even more important not to lose focus. A lot is happening on the field, around the field. There are away supporters, it was difficult.’

Meanwhile, the WTA Tour denied that it plans to return to China before it has received sufficient evidence that Peng Shuai is living safely and freely in the country.

A press release this week hinted that the year-end finals may move back to Shenzhen in 2023, after moving to Texas this year.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said nothing will happen until the situation is resolved.

“The WTA continues to work on a solution in China and we hope to host events in the region in 2023 and beyond, but we will not compromise our founding principles to do so,” he said.