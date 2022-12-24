Federal judge says San Francisco can’t evict homeless camps

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily banned San Francisco from clearing homeless camps because the city violated its own policy by not providing any other shelter.

Judge Donna M. Ryu of the U.S. District Court in Oakland issued an emergency order Friday night prohibiting the city from taking tents and seizing camp residents’ belongings, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The move came in a lawsuit filed on behalf of homeless plaintiffs seeking to stop San Francisco from dismantling homeless camps until thousands of additional shelter beds were in place.

Ryu cited evidence adduced by prosecutors that the city regularly and illegally failed to provide shelter to residents before they evacuated encampments and improperly confiscated or disposed of their belongings, including cell phones, medicines, identification and even prosthetic limbs .

The city’s defense arguments were “wholly unconvincing,” the judge said.

Mayor London Breed rejected the emergency order in a statement.

“Mayors can’t run cities like this,” she said. “We already have too few resources to deal with the mental illnesses we see on the streets. Now we are being told not to use any other tool that brings people in and keeps our neighborhoods safe and clean for our residents.”

Breed said many people found during the cleanups are “refusing services or have already been housed” and that some are using the encampments for “drug trafficking, human trafficking and other illegal activities.”

City lawyers have said the policy balances homeless rights with the need to maintain clean and safe public spaces. In court documents, they said, homeless people are given adequate notice of upcoming cleanups, given offers of assistance and shelter, and only asked to leave an encampment after declining an offer to stay elsewhere.

But the judge pointed to evidence from the Coalition on Homelessness and seven plaintiffs, with academic analysis and detailed eyewitness accounts of numerous cleanups over the past three years showing that homeless people were not given personal items and were not pushed anywhere.

“The policy is not the problem,” Ryu said at a virtual hearing on Thursday. “The question is how that policy is implemented.”

There are an estimated 7,800 homeless people in San Francisco, and the city has recognized a shortage of thousands of available temporary or permanent beds.

As of Friday, 34 beds were available, said Zal K. Shroff, a senior attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, one of several legal organizations representing the coalition.

The lawsuit is one of several ongoing in Western states where visible homelessness has risen amid a shortage of shelter beds and affordable housing.

Last week, a federal judge issued an emergency order barring the city of Phoenix from searching a large downtown homeless camp in response to a lawsuit filed by Arizona’s ACLU. Authorities cannot enforce a camping ban on someone who cannot get shelter and can only seize property that is illegal or poses a threat.

New Mexico’s ACLU and others this week sued the city of Albuquerque for officials vandalizing camps and criminalizing people for being homeless.