A federal judge has dismissed the plea deals of a naval engineer and his wife for not being tough enough — after they were found guilty of trying to sell information about nuclear submarines to a foreign government.

Jonathan Toebbe, 43, and his teacher wife Diana, 46, plead guilty to violating the Atomic Energy Act earlier this year in a deal that sought between 12.5 and 17.5 years in prison for Jonathan and three for Diana.

But the couple withdrew those pleas after U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh said the terms were disproportionate to their crimes.

“I find the sentencing options available to me remarkably flawed,” Groh said during the sentencing in Martinsburg, West Virginia, after noting that she normally respects the terms of a plea deal, even if she disagrees. ‘Don’t make no. wrong, these defendants have been charged with very serious crimes.’

Both the prosecution and defense seemed surprised by Groh’s ruling, saying: The Washington Post, but did not comment. The judge set a trial date for January 2023, but the Toebbes will be able to negotiate new plea deals sooner if they wish.

The couple was arrested in October 2021 after trying to sell the submarine secrets to Brazil because Diana was outraged by President Trump. Unfortunately for the future spies, their foreign contact was an undercover FBI agent.

The FBI said Toebbe’s plan began in April 2020, when Toebbe — then a nuclear engineer for the U.S. Navy who worked on submarine propulsion systems — sent a package of naval documents to a Brazilian military intelligence agency, saying he’d like to sell them more. secrets.

The agency then told FBI investigators about Toebbe’s plot and installed an undercover agent posing as a representative for Brazil.

That led to a month-long undercover operation in which the agent contacted Toebbe and agreed to pay $100,000 in cryptocurrency for the information Toebbe provided. Toebbe was already paid $70,000 before he was caught.

In a message to the ‘buyers’, Jonathan indicated that he had been thinking about his actions for several years and was happy to work with ‘a reliable professional partner’.

He also wrote that he divided confidential data he had collected into 51 “packages” of information and demanded $100,000 each.

Diana was accused of serving as an accomplice and “lookout” at several prearranged “dead-drop” locations where her husband deposited government secret memory cards and hid them in items such as a bubble gum wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich.

A sketch of Jonathan and Diana Toebbe's first West Virginia court hearing in October 2021

It remains unclear why de Toebbes, parents of two children, decided to get involved in the plot. But texts found during the investigation into their actions showed a couple so fiercely unhappy with then-President Donald Trump that they considered fleeing the country.

“We have to get out,” Diana wrote in a message to her husband,

‘*sigh* where? What to do?’ he said back.

‘To wherever. To do something else. To teach in international schools. To take up his offer to host scientific refugees,” she responded.

Despite assuring his wife that Biden would handily beat Trump in the election, Diana was not pleased.

‘WE MUST GO OUT. Hilary (sic) went to curb blunt trump. I’m ready.’