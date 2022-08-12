Federal judge approves $24million settlement between US Soccer and USWNT over equal pay

The USWNT and US Soccer came closer to ending their longstanding dispute over equal pay for its female players.

Barring a monumental back flip, the saga has come to an end in every way.

A federal judge on Thursday granted preliminary approval for a $24 million settlement between US Soccer and the USWNT.

Judge Gary Klausner of the US Central District of California has approved a motion to approve the terms, and has scheduled a hearing for December 5, where final approval is likely to take place.

“The unimpeded settlement agreement achieves the plaintiffs’ goal for the lawsuit: equal pay,” Judge Klausner explained in his injunction.

“The court is convinced that the settlement is a fair and reasonable solution.”

Judge Klausner’s decision appears to have virtually resolved the long-running dispute in US Soccer

Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the American women, said they were “satisfied” with the first decision, suggesting it is only a small step in the fight for women.

“We are pleased that the court has granted preliminary approval today to the landmark resolution on equal pay and we look forward to celebrating this hard-won victory for women and girls at the final hearing in December.”

‘Our work has only just begun, because there are too many workplaces in the world where women are valued and paid less than men for the same work. We will not stop fighting for what is fair, right and equal.”

It wasn’t until February that the two sides agreed on a $22 million deal that would divide the finances among the players depending on playing time.

Christian Pulisic & the USMNT are now paid the same as the USWNT in all leagues

Now the extra $2 million will have to take care of players’ post-career ambitions and altruistic endeavors related to women’s and girls’ soccer.

As part of the terms, US Soccer has stated that it will offer both its men’s and women’s teams equal pay for friendlies and tournaments, including the respective World Cups.

The feud between the women’s team and the governing body dates back to 2016, when five players – Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Hope Solo, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn – filed a federal wage discrimination complaint, claiming they were paid four times less than their males. counterparts.