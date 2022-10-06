Federal agents have 'enough evidence to CHARGE Hunter Biden with tax crimes'

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Federal agents conducting a lengthy investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, believe they have “sufficient evidence” to charge him with tax fraud and making a false statement about a gun license, according to a bomb threat in the Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors have yet to decide whether to charge Hunter Biden with any crime, and his attorney has blown up what he called a DOJ “leak,” demanding an investigation into anyone who released the information.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for tax and other matters for years. In 2020, he acknowledged a government investigation and arranged a late payment

Hunter paid an outstanding tax debt in 2020 and acknowledged an investigation into what he called his “tax affairs.”

The case is overseen by a US attorney in Delaware. Biden and AG Merrick Garland have repeatedly said they would leave the case to professional prosecutors.

The weapon purchase issue relates to the standard paperwork for the purchase of a weapon. On the form, Hunter denied using illegal drugs or being addicted to drugs.

He has revealed in his own memoir that he was addicted to crack cocaine and struggled with drug and alcohol use.

Images found on his infamous laptop, which surfaced weeks before Election Day 2020 and which experts analyzing data have told DailyMail.com are authentic, contain images that appear to show crack cocaine use.

Emails traced to the laptop also indicate a range of business activities in China and other locations.

This is a story in development.