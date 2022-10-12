Fed warns unemployment may have to rise to tackle soaring inflation 

<!–

Federal Reserve policymakers think unemployment will likely need to rise before inflation falls, notes from last month’s two-day meeting turned out to be Wednesday.

The minutes of the September 20-21 meeting found that many Fed officials stressed “the costs of taking too little action to curb inflation probably outweighed the costs of taking too much action.”

Fed officials believe that a “softening in the labor market would be necessary to ease upward pressure on wages and prices” and that the shift would “be accompanied by a rise in the unemployment rate,” the report said. meeting.

The minutes showed that Fed officials remain committed to further tightening policies if necessary to curb rampant inflation, which stood at 8.3 percent in August.

The Fed is trying to control rising consumer prices by cooling the economy with higher interest rates, raising the cost of loans for households and businesses.

But on the other hand, raising interest rates risks fueling layoffs and raising the unemployment rate, which currently remains near historic lows of 3.5 percent, amid a roaring job market.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was seen last month.

The new minutes indicate that many Fed policymakers now see the risk of uncontrolled inflation as greater than the risk of a weaker labor market.

At the September meeting, many officials said they had increased their assessment of the path of rate hikes likely to be needed to meet the committee’s goals.

That said, several participants in the discussion said it would be important to “calibrate” the pace of further policy tightening with the aim of reducing the risk of significant adverse effects on the economic outlook.

At last month’s meeting, Fed officials raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row in an effort to push inflation back from its 40-year high.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell swore afterwards that they would “hold it on until we are sure the job is done.”

Federal Reserve policymakers have been united in their comments as they see an urgent need to tackle inflation, which they fear may become embedded, even if their aggressive policy tightening comes at the cost of higher unemployment.

By raising its key short-term interest rate, the Fed is trying to cool the economy to contain rampant inflation, which remains stubbornly high at 8.3% in August

Fed policymakers have released this projection, showing their beliefs about the future unemployment rate in the US, which has been low at 3.5% for nearly five decades.

The past few weeks have marked a turning point for financial markets, which for much of the year clung to the belief that the Fed would quickly change course next year and cut interest rates in the face of slowing growth and higher unemployment.

Fed officials have openly scaled back that expectation, saying they expect interest rates to remain high for some time after they finish lifting them.

As markets fully consumed the Fed’s hawkishness, the result was crushing losses for US equity markets, soaring government debt yields and a rising dollar that exacerbated weak conditions in overseas markets.

Policymakers’ projections released at last month’s meeting show the Fed’s target policy rate is currently in a range of 3 to 3.25 percent, the highest since 2008, rising to 4.25-4.50 percent by the end of this year and ending in 2023 at 4.50-4.75 percent.

The year-end 2022 projection suggests another 75 basis point hike is likely to occur in the remaining two central bank meetings of the year.

Recent inflation data has shown little to no improvement despite the Fed’s aggressive tightening – it also announced 75 basis point rate hikes in June and July – and the labor market remains robust and wages are also rising briskly.