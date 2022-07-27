Fed set to implement second consecutive 0.75 point rate rise

The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday for the second time in a row as it doubles down on its aggressive approach to contain elevated inflation, despite early signs that the economy is beginning to cool.

At the end of its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to raise its benchmark key rate to a new target range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent, in line with officials’ long-term estimates. neutral” rate. When inflation is at 2 percent, this policy setting is considered not to stimulate or constrain growth.

The decision, expected at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, extends a string of rate hikes that began in March and have grown in size as the Fed’s battle to fight inflation has intensified. After a half-point hike in May and the first 0.75 percentage point increase since 1994 last month, Wednesday’s adjustment will make this tightening cycle the most aggressive since 1981.

With inflation at its fastest pace in more than four decades, the central bank is poised to continue raising interest rates well into the second half of 2022, with economists divided on whether the Fed will raise interest rates in September or September. by a further 0.75 percentage point. switch back to a half point setting.

After the Fed makes its “unconditional commitment” to restore price stability, it is expected to look beyond all early indications that the economy is beginning to slow at least for now. It has also said that failing to control inflation and allow it to become “anchored” would be a worse outcome than acting too aggressively.

Federal Funds interest rates are expected to reach about 3.5 percent this year, a level that will more actively curb economic activity.

Most officials believe that policy must become “restrictive” to dampen demand enough to contain consumer price growth.

They also indicated that there must be “clear and convincing” evidence that inflation is beginning to slow before the Fed eases its efforts to tighten monetary policy. More specifically, the central bank is looking for a series of slowing monthly printouts — something economists warn may not happen for months, at least in terms of “core” measurements, which exclude volatile items like food and energy.

In June, this category of goods and services posted an alarming 0.7 percent increase, led by a sharp rise in housing and other expenses that are likely to remain high into the fall.

The Fed is expected to meet just one day before the release of its latest gross domestic product data, which could signal a second quarter in a row of declining economic growth in the US. That would meet one of the common criteria for a recession, but officials point to other signs of strength — including the robust labor market — that are questioning that view.

Conflicting economic data points will make the Fed’s job much more difficult as it outlines next policy actions, and increases pressure to slow the pace of rate hikes soon.

Officials still believe that inflation can be reduced to the Fed’s 2 percent target without undue job losses, although they recognize that the road to achieving that result has narrowed.