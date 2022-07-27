Fed rate hike: Central bank raises key interest rate another 0.75 points

The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the second straight month on Wednesday, marking the largest increase since 1994.

The move brings the target rate to between 2.25 percent and 2.50 percent, where it stood in the summer of 2019, the most recent high before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Fed hopes to deliver a delicate central banking feat: slowing the economy just enough to curb inflation without triggering a recession. Many economists doubt the Fed can handle that feat, a so-called soft landing.

Rising inflation is usually a side effect of a red-hot economy, not the current lukewarm pace of growth.

The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell can be seen above

Today’s economic moment evokes dark memories of the 1970s, when scorching inflation coexisted, in some kind of poisonous brew, with slow growth. It brought out an ugly new term: stagflation.

The United States is not there yet. Although growth appears to be faltering, the labor market still looks quite strong. And consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly 70 percent of economic output, are still spending, albeit at a slower pace.

By the time of the Fed’s next meeting on Sept. 20-21, policymakers will have additional data on inflation, consumer spending, business output, jobs and other aspects of the economy in two months’ time.

If inflation slows before that meeting, it could pave the way for the Fed to slow the pace of rate hikes.

As of now, investors are roughly divided on whether that will happen, and data is likely to continue pulling in both directions.

The US economy “probably contracted in the first half of the year, but job growth remains robust,” Greg Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, wrote this week.

“Inflation is driving record low consumer confidence, but consumers are still spending,” added Daco. The US is currently “a world of paradoxes.”