Fed prepares to unveil another interest rate hike as signs of economic slowdown grow

The Federal Reserve will release its latest policy statement Wednesday afternoon and is expected to raise its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to counter high inflation.

As economic growth sputters, the central bank finds itself in a tricky dance as it tries to curb inflation with higher rates without plunge the country into recession.

Markets will be closely watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s 2:30 p.m. press conference for signs of how aggressively the central bank is prepared to act on inflation at its next meeting in September.

A three-quarter-point increase would mark the US central bank a mile as it hits a level of about 2.4 percent that is estimated to no longer encourage economic activity.

The Federal Reserve will release its latest policy statement Wednesday afternoon and is expected to raise its key interest rate by 0.75 points. Pictured: Fed Chair Jerome Powell

It will be one of the fastest ever gear shifts in US monetary policy – ​​just over four months ago, the key rate was close to zero and the Fed was buying billions of dollars worth of bonds each month to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while little progress has been made in fighting inflation, signs of economic stress are mounting — and the stakes for Fed officials are mounting as they weigh up how much tighter monetary policy needs to be to slow price increases against the risk that too far could cause a recession.

Even ahead of this week’s two-day policy meeting, the inflation problem was considered so dire that investors gave it a roughly one-in-four chance that the Fed would surprise markets with a larger 1 percentage point increase in its benchmark overnight interest rate, reminiscent of the walks used by then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker in the early 1980s.

As the Fed’s impact on the economy becomes clearer, the question now is whether it runs the risk of overdoing it.

Parts of the US bond market are signaling a greater chance of a recession, with yields on 2-year US Treasuries now higher than 10-year Treasuries, a possible sign of lost confidence in short-term economic growth and a reflection of a possibility the Fed could be forced to cut interest rates within a relatively short span of time.

Wild interest rates rose 0.75 percent last month, the highest increase since 1994

Fears of a sluggish economy were fueled late Monday when Walmart, whose massive footprint offers a broad view of consumer behavior, lowered its earnings outlook and said inflation had forced shoppers to spend their money on food and fuel rather than on discretionary items with a price tag. higher margin, such as electronics and clothing.

General Motors, for its part, said it had eased hiring and postponed planned spending in response to inflation and to hedge against a possible broader slowdown.

The US Department of Commerce is expected to report Thursday that gross domestic product grew at a steady pace in the second quarter. New employment data to be released next week will show whether robust job creation, currently considered a major strength of the US economy, continued into July.

Fed policymakers themselves will not release new economic projections on Wednesday.

But a new policy statement released at 2 p.m. EDT and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference half an hour later should expand on how the central bank sees recent economic data and at the very least hint at next steps.

That will almost certainly include another rate hike at the Fed’s next policy meeting in September, with upcoming inflation data likely to determine whether officials opt for another 75 basis point hike, or scale back to a half percentage point step.

Federal interest rates were cut to nearly zero in April 2020 to help the country through the coronavirus pandemic

Pictured: The breakdown of federal interest rate cuts and hikes during presidential terms since 1980

With consumer prices rising more than 9 percent year-on-year in June, “the Fed will not slow the pace of increases until they are convinced inflation has reversed,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, recently wrote.

A number of Fed officials have said at various points since the beginning of the year that they thought inflation had peaked, but were caught off guard as prices continued to rise faster.

By the Fed’s preferred measure, inflation is more than three times the central bank’s annual target of 2 percent, leaving policymakers not only behind unusually large increases of 75 basis points — the biggest moves since 1994 — but also on a pledge. to continue raising borrowing costs until monthly inflation rates fall.

For some economists, that has increased the risk of error as price data may lag the effect of rising interest rates on the economy and prompt the Fed to continue tightening its monetary policy amid a slowdown.

For example, the average contract rate on a 30-year mortgage based on Fed rate hikes has so far risen from below 3 percent to about 5.5 percent, and new home sales have already fallen to their lowest level. level since the start of the pandemic.

By the time of the Fed’s Sept. 20-21 meeting, policymakers will have two months’ worth of additional data on prices, consumer spending, business output, jobs and other aspects of the economy.

If inflation slows before that meeting, it could pave the way for the Fed to slow down.

As of now, investors are roughly divided on whether that will happen, and data is likely to continue pulling in both directions.

The US economy “probably contracted in the first half of the year, but job growth remains robust. Inflation is driving all-time low consumer confidence, but consumers are still spending,” as well as corporations, Greg Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, wrote. this week. The US is currently ‘a world of paradoxes’.