Fed plans to keep raising interest rates despite economic downturn

Federal Reserve officials saw “little evidence” late last month that US inflation is declining and predicted it would remain high for “some time”, according to the recently released minutes of the July policy meeting.

The minutes released Wednesday showed policymakers committed to making rates as high as necessary to control inflation, acknowledging that they would have had to accept lower economic growth to do so.

Inflation has soared, remaining at a 40-year high at 8.5 percent in July, despite a rapid series of jumbo rate hikes that pushed the Fed’s key rate from nearly zero to 2.5 percent.

The minutes of the July 26-27 policy meeting did not indicate any particular pace of future rate hikes for future meetings, including the next one scheduled for late September.

Fed policymakers noted in the minutes that lower growth could “pave the way” for a gradual decline in inflation towards the central bank’s annual target of two percent, although they acknowledged it was “far above” that target. Remained.

But policymakers made it clear that they plan to raise interest rates enough for the time being to slow the economy.

At the July meeting, Fed officials noted that while some parts of the economy, especially the housing market, began to slow under the weight of tighter credit conditions, the labor market remained strong and unemployment was at near-historic lows.

On the metric that mattered most, however, Fed officials had made little progress as of at least the end of July.

“Participants agreed that there was little evidence to date that inflationary pressures were easing,” the minutes said. “Participants noted that it would probably take some time for inflation to return to the committee’s target.”

While some reduction in inflation could come from improving global supply chains or falling prices of fuel and other commodities, some of the heavy lifting should also come from imposing higher borrowing costs on households and businesses.

“Participants stressed that a slowdown in aggregate demand would play an important role in reducing inflationary pressures,” the minutes said.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the second time in a row last month

The pace of future hikes, the minutes said, would depend on incoming economic data, as well as the Fed’s assessments of how the economy adjusted to the higher rates that had already been approved.

Some participants said they believed tariffs should reach a “sufficiently restrictive level” and remain there for “some time” to bring inflation under control, which is at a four-decade high.

Glimpsing the emerging debate at the central bank, “many” participants also noted that there was a risk that the Fed could “tighten policy stance more than is necessary to restore price stability,” a fact they said made sensitive. for incoming data all the more important.

Following the release of the minutes, traders of futures pegged to the Fed’s key rate saw a half-percentage-point rate hike as more likely in September, with fed funds futures prices reflecting only a 40 percent chance of a 75 basis point increase.

The Fed has increased its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 basis points this year to a target range of 2.25 to 2.50 percent.

The central bank is generally expected to raise interest rates by 50 or 75 basis points next month.

For the Fed to scale back its rate hikes, inflation reports, due to be released before the next meeting, would likely need to confirm that the pace of price increases has slowed.

Rising interest rates affect consumer borrowing costs, making loans and mortgages more expensive

Data since the Fed’s July policy meeting showed that annual consumer inflation declined to 8.5 percent that month, from 9.1 percent in June, a fact that would argue for the smaller rate hike of 50 basis points next month.

But other data released Wednesday showed why that remains an open question.

Core sales in the US, which most closely match consumer spending by gross domestic product, were stronger than expected in July.

That data, along with the shocking headline that UK inflation had passed 10 percent, seemed to prompt investors in futures pegged to the Fed’s key rate to shift bets to 75 basis points. walk next month.

Meanwhile, a Chicago Fed index of credit, leverage and risk measures showed continued easing. This poses a dilemma for policymakers who believe that tighter financial conditions are needed to curb inflation.

Job and wage growth in July exceeded expectations, and a recent stock market rally could show that an economy is still too hot for the comfort of the Fed.