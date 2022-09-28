Fed official backs fourth straight 0.75 point rate rise in November

The president of the Atlanta branch of the Federal Reserve, at the next policy meeting in November, supported a fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike, while urging the Federal Reserve to “be aware” of geopolitical and economic turbulence abroad.

Raphael Bostic’s comments come as the UK has plunged into a financial crisis after the government said it planned to implement £45bn in debt-funded tax cuts.

The announcement, which has drawn sharp criticism from the IMF and other prominent policymakers, prompted the Bank of England to intervene in the government bond market on Wednesday.

Bostic said the Fed should be “aware” of international developments, but added that the US economy and financial system were well strengthened.

“The US economy still has a significant amount of momentum,” he told reporters, adding that the US is less prone to “contagion” because of its economic strength.

Given the strength of the US economy and continued high inflation, he said his “baseline” is that the central bank will raise another 0.75 percentage point rate hike at the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting in November, followed by a half point adjustment in December.

That would bring the Federal Funds interest rate from its current 3 percent level to 3.25 percent to a new target range of 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent.

“I’m just going to take that as a starting point and let the data and reality take me where they want,” Bostic said.

When asked how the Fed will fine-tune policy to avoid tightening it too tightly, he said he would look at a wide range of metrics beyond inflation, which is a lagging indicator.

“My expectation is that the actual inflation rate will be the last to change and that we will begin to narrow the imbalances before inflation falls in any meaningful way,” Bostic added.

Fed chairman Jay Powell has maintained that bringing inflation back requires a sustained period of below-trend growth and higher unemployment.

Most officials see the unemployment rate rising to 4.4 percent as growth slows to 0.2 percent this year and remains at 1.2 percent next year, although many economists say those estimates are still too optimistic.