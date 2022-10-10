Fed-led dash for higher rates risks ‘world recession’, warns EU’s top diplomat

The Federal Reserve is leading a global rush of interest rate hikes by central banks that threatens to send the world into recession, the top EU diplomat said, warning the union is not fighting its corner of the world.

Josep Borrell, the high-ranking representative of the 27-member bloc, said central banks were forced to follow the Fed’s multiple rate hikes to prevent their currencies from falling against the dollar — and compared the influence of the US central bank. bank with the German dominance of European monetary policy earlier the creation of the euro.

“Everyone must follow, otherwise their currency will become [devalued]Borrell said to an audience of EU ambassadors. “Everyone is running to raise interest rates. This will take us into a global recession.”

The unguarded comments about the Fed came in a wide-ranging speech in which he criticized the EU for not listening to foreign countries and wanting to “export” its governance model and standards to others, admitting that the bloc has failed to anticipate Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. despite warnings from Washington.

Borrell’s words on US monetary policy follow the World Bank’s warning last month that rate hikes by multiple central banks could trigger a global downturn in 2023, as it argued that the “degree of synchronicity” of central banks was unlike anything else. in five decades.

His warnings come as the World Bank and IMF begin a week of joint meetings in Washington, where officials will discuss the many threats to the global economy. The fund is expected to lower its global economic forecast for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The Fed is debating a fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike at its meeting in November, a move that would raise the federal fund rate to 3.75 percent to 4 percent. Faced with 10 percent inflation, the European Central Bank has raised its deposit rate by 1.25 percentage points in its last two policy meetings and the markets are forecasting a further 0.75 percentage point increase on October 27.

Top Fed officials have recently acknowledged more directly that their campaign to tighten monetary policy — the most aggressive since the early 1980s — risks creating “spillovers” that could endanger weaker economies. But they emphasize that their main concern remains to bring US inflation under control, suggesting that the global ramifications of their plans are secondary considerations.

Fed vice chairman Lael Brainard last month urged the central bank to continue raising interest rates, despite a specific warning of the risks to highly indebted emerging markets as borrowing costs rise rapidly. However, she noted that the Fed was “vigilant about financial vulnerabilities that could be exacerbated by the advent of additional adverse shocks.”

After the Fed’s most recent policy meeting in September, Chairman Jay Powell said the central bank was in “quite regular” contact with its global counterparts. “We are very aware of what is going on in other economies around the world and what that means for us, and vice versa,” he added.

The Fed’s influence on current monetary policy trends reflects the situation in Europe before the euro, when countries were forced to follow the policies of the German Bundesbank, Borrell said. “You had to do it. Even if it was not the right policy for your internal reasons.”

Speaking at an annual conference of EU ambassadors, Borrell admitted that Brussels was “quite reluctant” to believe US warnings that Russia would invade Ukraine in February and that he had failed to analyze the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We didn’t believe it would happen. . . And we have neither foreseen Putin’s ability to escalate,” he said.

Borrell added that Brussels did not understand what other countries wanted, and instead imposed its own ideas.

“We think we know better what’s in other people’s best interests,” he said. “We need to listen more. . . to the rest of the world. We need to have more empathy.

“We are trying to export our model, but we don’t think how others will see this,” he added.