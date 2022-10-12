Fed fearful of doing ‘too little’ to stamp out soaring US inflation

Federal Reserve officials said they are more concerned that they are doing too little to contain rising US inflation than they are doing too much and redoubled plans to tighten monetary policy so as to the economy constrained, according to a report from their last meeting.

The minutes of the September meeting — at which the Fed implemented its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike — underlined the high bar for the central bank to pull out of its historically aggressive campaign to bring prices under control.

According to the bill, central bankers remain determined to “deliberately” tighten monetary policy “in the face of . . . broad-based and unacceptably high inflation.”

“Many participants emphasized that the cost of too little action to curb inflation likely outweighs the cost of too much action,” the account said.

However, the minutes of the meeting, which took place before the IMF and others warned of an increasingly bleak outlook for the global economy, indicated policymakers were concerned about the “highly uncertain” international outlook.

The meeting’s report, released Wednesday, comes just a day before a much-anticipated inflation report, one of the last critical data points ahead of the Fed’s next rate decision in November and the midterm elections a few days later.

Intense and persistent inflation has dogged the US central bank and the Biden administration, raising concerns that a sharp recession and significant job cuts will be needed to address price pressures.

Fed officials are debating whether a fourth rate hike of 0.75 percentage point is needed next month, which would push the federal fund rate up to a target range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent.

According to forecasts released in September, most bank governors and members of the Fed’s board of governors predict that interest rates will rise to 4.4 percent by the end of the year, eventually peaking at 4.6 percent in September. 2023.

However, a sizable minority of officials approved a slightly less aggressive approach, suggesting many are open to a Fed pullback to a half-point hike next month.

The Fed has come under international pressure to slow the pace of rate hikes, given the significant impact of its tightening campaign on the global economy and the ability of countries with weaker public finances to repay their debts.

Recommended

The IMF warned this week that the “darkest hour” for the global economy is ahead in terms of both growth and financial stability. But it nonetheless urged central banks to “stay on track” as it believes the risk of doing too little to tackle inflation outweighs the cost of not being bold enough.

Vice Chairman Lael Brainard acknowledged this week that the Fed must implement the rate hikes “deliberately and in a data-dependent manner.”

Signs of global financial stress have emerged since the September meeting, exacerbated in part by extreme volatility in UK markets as the Bank of England struggled to contain the fallout from the government’s tax cut package announced late last month.

Despite multiple emergency interventions by the BoE, the UK government bond market continued to stall.

However, Fed officials insist that US financial markets are still functioning well, indicating that the central bank remains focused on tackling high domestic inflation.

Another strong jobs report in September — showing 263,000 jobs created and the unemployment rate plummeting to its pre-coronavirus pandemic low of 3.5 percent — has also given officials cover to continue aggressive rate hikes.

Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, said last week that the central bank is not yet faced with a “trade-off” between its employment targets and its inflation targets, meaning its “monetary policy can and should be used aggressively to drive down inflation.” “.