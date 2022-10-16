Fears over China’s influence on UK universities as report warns dozens working on sensitive projects

Dozens of Chinese nationals are working at British universities on sensitive projects that could aid Beijing’s plans for military domination, a report warns today.

The think tank Civitas claims to have identified more than 60 individuals from top Chinese defense firms or universities associated with the People’s Liberation Army and who have been conducting research here on campuses for the past 18 months.

Six joint Sino-British labs are still active, despite many British institutions insisting that they have ceased formal cooperation with the communist regime.

While most of the projects are used for civilian purposes, there are fears that some could inadvertently help China develop weapons of mass destruction as part of President Xi Jinping’s master plan to create a world-class military by 2027.

Military expert and author of the report Rob Clark said last night the survey highlights the “dangerous extent” to which China maintains active research collaborations with leading British universities.

He added: ‘Downing Street must recognize the multi-layered threats that have increased cooperation with China’ [pose] and must be fundamentally willing to finally tackle this with actual meaningful policy implementations.’

The report recommends a visa ban for Chinese citizens who are members of the Communist Party or work for the People’s Liberation Army.

A government spokesman said all foreigners applying for a visa to the UK would be ‘carefully considered’ and subject to security checks.