Fears held for AFL great Rex Hunt a day after bizarre road rage incident in Melbourne

Friends and fans of legendary footy commentator and TV angler Rex Hunt fear for his health after the 74-year-old’s public spat with a motorist and increasingly bizarre social media rants.

Hunt was caught on dashcam footage Tuesday grabbing a garden fork and chasing the man while yelling ‘do you want to die’.

Just hours after the images went public, Hunt took to his Facebook page to post an unflattering photo taken about a year ago while in hospital for surgery on his footy-ravaged body.

Rex Hunt (pictured in 2009) has been a beloved football and fishing identity in Melbourne for decades

Rex Hunt chased a man, who reportedly overturned his car, with a garden fork

In a bizarre diatribe addressed to ‘John’ – presumably Hunt’s close friend, former mayor of Brighton and ‘Melbourne identity’ John Locco – Hunt seemed to refer to ending his life.

“I need the green rub to get out,” he wrote. “You can tell James Tobin not to be picky and as my executor to watch over Lynne (his wife) and ward off parasites.”

CUTE PLAYER AGENT RICKY NIXON ENTERS HUNTING Disgraced player agent Ricky Nixon had shared the front page of Melbourne’s Herald Sun with Rex Hunt on Wednesday. Nixon had come across the paper after announcing that he was accepting bookings after partnering to offer IV infusions for $350 for those who want “a completely revitalized life and feeling.” “Good looking Rooster and thanks for sharing the front page of the Rexy & Ricky newspaper today,” Nixon posted on Hunt’s Facebook page amid a sea of ​​concerned messages from concerned friends and fans. Nixon fell out of favor in 2011 over claims of an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl, who would be known as the ‘St Kilda Schoolgirl’.

Earlier, dashcam footage showed Hunt was on the road in Melbourne’s upscale Beaumaris suburb around 10am on Tuesday morning after colliding with another driver, who drove away.

After they got back into his vehicle and tracked down the other car, Hunt and the man were able to argue on footage captured by a dashcam in a third vehicle, which the couple had been following.

The other motorist then punched him before running away from Hunt, who went to the back of his car, grabbed a garden fork and followed.

Off the dashcam, Hunt could be heard saying ‘Do you want to die?’ twice. while the female driver of the third vehicle begged both men to calm down.

Dozens of concerned friends and fans voiced concerns under Hunt’s latest post, the latest in a growing list of online diatribes.

‘Hold on Rexy, you still have a few hundred thousand kilometers in your bike buddy. Get well soon,” one man wrote.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Hunt for comment.

Just days ago, Hunt posted a series of bizarre diatribes to “John,” some in Italian, in which he appeared to believe they were private messages.

‘I hope this reaches your private messenger. I’m confusing my buttons here,” Hunt began a post before launching into a diatribe about the soft phrase of a man caught on film beating up a police officer with a baseball bat.

Hunt had recently been the subject of controversy when he attacked Channel Seven for replacing footy great Wayne Carey as Friday night commentator with AFL star Daisy Pearce (pictured left with fellow Seven commentator and women’s soccer star Abbey Holmes)

Hunt took to social media this week to post several photos of him looking sick in the hospital. Obviously the footage was taken last year during hospital stints due to old football injuries

Hunt is a former police officer who reached the senior rank of sergeant by the time he was 30.

“There’s no time to refer to the instruction book if feral pests want to kill you,” Hunt wrote.

“But right now your life is flashing before your eyes… You do what you do to survive.

“Personally… I would have pulled my service revolver and shot the bastard when he started beating one of my men.”

In another post that day, Hunt seemed to suggest he wanted to step out of the spotlight.

“I can’t let myself be criticized anymore. It touches me too much. So I don’t go out with my thoughts anymore. I’m just paranoid about being hated,” he wrote.

Last week, Hunt made headlines by rejecting Channel Seven’s decision to replace AFL great Wayne Carey as commentator on his showpiece Friday night games in favor of AFLW star Daisy Pearce.

Hunt then said in a Facebook exchange that the person at Seven who made that decision was “forced into such a slack sit-down-and-piss decision by pressure to have equal sexes everywhere.”

Rex Hunt took to social media to speak out about the verdict of a man who beat up a police officer. Hunt posted his diatribe in Italian

Hunt, pictured in honor of Richmond’s 2017 premiership with star player Dustin Martin, played 200 games before becoming the sport’s most talked-about commentator.

Rex Hunt hit social media last week in a post that was written as if it were a private message

Hunt’s recent clash reflected a showdown he and his son Matthew had with a gang of up to 15 youths in Byron Bay in 2005.

The two men were assaulted as they exited a pub, and Hunt suffered cuts and bruises to the head.

In 2009, he was sentenced to community service after a physical confrontation with a cyclist in another traffic accident.

Hunt was a high-profile AFL football commentator and host of a national TV fishing show in the 1990s and early 2000s.

His high-flying career fell into disrepair after a newspaper exposed a string of extramarital affairs.

He continued to do some radio work over the next few years, hosting a post-match program with his old station 3AW until last year when he got an on-air blow-up from management.

The station’s lead football producer called to question him for dropping a commercial break to extend an interview, and Hunt replied on the broadcast that he could not tolerate “lightweights” and warned him not to call again.

Lifeline 13 11 14