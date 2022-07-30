Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8

Erica Johnson, 36, was last seen July 8 in Fort Myers, Florida

Concern is growing for a Florida mom described by her family as having erratic behavior before she got on a bus with her rabbit on July 8 and disappeared.

Detectives said efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, were hampered by the fact that she has no bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone and has no active social media accounts.

“Johnson was missing, but it was upgraded to ‘threatened missing’ after an additional investigation,” said Brandon Sancho of the Cape Coral Police Department.

“No signs of malicious intent. She lives a different lifestyle where she has no phone, no vehicle and no bank account.

“Detectives believe she left on the bus and are currently working with LeeTran.”

The bus she boarded in Fort Myers was on its way to Tampa, with no stops along the way. Security footage shows Johnson boarding a Greyhound bus at 5:20 a.m. with a suitcase, travel pillow and her pet for the 120-mile journey.

It is unclear why there is no footage of the bus leaving in Tampa.

Johnson was last seen in this image, July 8, at 5:21 a.m. in Fort Myers, aboard a bus bound for Tampa

Johnson was also seen at the same bus station in Fort Myers on July 5 at 5:37 p.m.

Her family raised the alarm on July 14 after she failed to show up for her cleaning service at the Best Western Plus Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach.

Johnson dyed her blonde hair brown around July 4th

Police searched the room she rented in an office complex in downtown Cape Coral and found all of her belongings except the missing rabbit.

Investigators were told that a week earlier, someone saw Johnson enter the building with a black suitcase.

Johnson, originally from the St. Louis area, first sparked concern when she failed to show up for a scheduled appointment in June to see the children she shares with her ex-husband.

Then she changed her blond hair color, dyed it dark brown and cut it short.

Johnson, who regularly traveled on public transportation, was seen at the Fort Myers bus terminal three days before catching the last bus.

Johnson’s mother said the family was shocked by her disappearance.

“Erica is loved and missed by her family and friends who are devastated by her disappearance,” she said Wink News.

“We remain hopeful that she will be found safe very soon.

“If you’ve seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department.”

Originally from the St. Louis area, Johnson worked as a housekeeper at the Best Western hotel in Fort Myers Beach