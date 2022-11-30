Fears grow for Al Roker as it’s revealed he was rushed BACK to hospital

<!–

Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital just one day after missing NBC’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage while suffering from blood clots that spread to his lungs.

The beloved weatherman, 68, was released from the hospital on Thursday — just in time to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with his family — but was then rushed back to a hospital in Uptown Manhattan on Friday.

Sources close to the Roker family report this Page six on Wednesday how he was apparently carried from his Upper East Side home while his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, 62, frantically tried to break into their broken-down Tesla to get her phone.

Roker has been hospitalized ever since, the unnamed sources say, and will miss the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday night.

Today, host Al Roker revealed that he was suffering from a blood clot in his leg that traveled to his lungs a few weeks ago and that he was in hospital for the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Roker posted a photo of himself watching the parade from his hospital room as he revealed he was about to return home

The beloved weatherman, 68, seemed happy to be leaving hospital on Thursday

Sources close to the Roker family say the Today Show anchor was taken away by an ambulance on Friday and taken to a hospital in uptown Manhattan.

“Al was taken to the hospital on a stretcher on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving,” an anonymous source told Page Six. “His condition was alarming, but once back in hospital he improved.”

The source added that Roberts was “understandably very upset.”

“She had left her phone and other belongings in their Tesla, which was faulty and wouldn’t unlock, so she tried to smash a window.”

In the end, the source said, Roberts’ attempts to break the car’s reinforced glass window were unsuccessful — even with the help of a neighbor — and she ended up taking her daughter by taxi to the hospital, where Al has been since. surrounded by his family. .’

