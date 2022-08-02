Fears for Sydney Swans star Chad Warner after nude images and videos were leaked online

The Sydney Swans are backing Chad Warner after the midfielder leaked dozens of photos of himself without his permission.

The Daily Telegraph first reported the leak on Friday and although the AFL was made aware of the photos, there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Warner.

No one else was visible in the footage and the photos of the young Swans star are not recent, as Sydney coach John Longmire was happy to point out when speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Chad Warner is at the center of a scandal after dozens of photos of himself performing sexual acts were leaked online on Friday.

“Obviously disappointed that those images were disseminated without his permission,” he said.

‘They are historic. That’s the first case.

“The second example is that we just support him. He’s a good boy and we’ll make sure to put our arms around him and support him.’

On Friday, the Swans released a statement saying they are aware of the photos and are “working with the e-safety commissioner to stop the further spread of the images.”

Warner was the 39th pick in the 2019 draft when he was recruited by Sydney

The young gun has had a breakout season for the Swans, averaging 23 disposals per game

Swans coach John Longmire has maintained that the club Warner . fully supports

The 39th pick in the 2019 draft, Warner has enjoyed a breakout season for the Swans, averaging 23 disposals per game.

On Saturday, Warner made 20 disposals and won 393 meters as the Swans defeated Sydney rivals GWS 17.10 (112) to 5.9 (39).

The win moved Sydney to fourth on the AFL ladder, tied with the Lions but ahead of Brisbane thanks to a better percentage.

Two of the Swans’ remaining three games are visits to Marvel Stadium, with Sydney facing the hapless Kangaroos on Sunday and St Kilda in Round 23 either side of a home game against third-seeded Collingwood.