Fears for missing 27-year-old woman who left a mysterious note before vanishing in her tracksuit

A desperate search is underway to find a young woman who has disappeared from Sydney’s inner west after leaving a mysterious note.

Leal Amaral, 27, was last seen around 4pm Monday on New Canterbury Road, in Dulwich Hill, wearing a light green tracksuit.

A friend reported on social media that Ms Amaral had left a note before disappearing.

When she couldn’t be found, she was reported missing to the police, who launched a search to find her.

Police and family are deeply concerned for Leal’s well-being.

“My boyfriend disappeared yesterday after leaving a note,” Luara Lavor wrote online.

“Please, anyone who saw her yesterday or today, call the police immediately.

“Help us find her.”

Leal is described as being about 170 cm tall with an olive complexion, dark hair and a thin build.

She is known to frequent the Dulwich Hill, Lilyfield and Watsons Bay areas and may drive a light blue Hyundai IX35 with NSW plates CDV20Q.

Anyone with information on Leal’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

