Fears for the Christmas turkey population as more than three million birds are culled in connection with bird flu outbreaks

Stocks of festive turkeys could be at risk if the worst bird flu outbreak in UK history spreads, farmers warn.

More than three million birds have been slaughtered so far, and poultry producers are becoming increasingly concerned about their livestock.

Special protection zones to try to contain the disease have been set up in Norfolk, Suffolk, parts of Essex and the whole of south-west England.

James Mottershead, chairman of the National Farmers’ Union poultry board, said: ‘If bird flu gets into turkeys it could cause holy carnage; that can cause real supply chain problems in the run up to Christmas. I know of some cases where seasonal turkey producers have been affected.’

Farms that have an outbreak and are classified as infected may have to stop raising birds for up to a year, he added.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said around one billion birds a year are produced by UK farmers and officials were working to ‘eradicate the disease as quickly as possible’.

Other farmed birds, such as ducks, are also at risk. For example, James Coleman, who runs Creedy Carver farm in Devon, has had to cull 20,000 ducks.

“At the moment everyone in the industry is just in constant tension,” he told Sky News.

He said there must be a ‘massive review’ of how Defra is handling the outbreak and called for financial support for farmers who lose birds and are forced to shut down when the infection is discovered.

Paul St Pierre, conservation officer at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, said there had already been a massive impact on wild birds.

“We’ve seen declines of between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of the Great Skua population in the UK and we have two-thirds of the world’s population, so that species has gone straight into the red list,” he said.

‘These birds are long-lived – you’re talking about birds that don’t even start breeding for five years, and then they only have one chick a year, so it could take decades for some of these populations to recover.’