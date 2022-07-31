FEARNE COTTON tells Kate Spicer why walking away from stardom was easy

After 20 years as a successful TV presenter and broadcaster, Fearne Cotton could no longer hide her battle with depression and bulimia. “I remember BBC London DJ Jo Good saying to me, ‘Oh, I look at you and think, ‘She’s got the world at her feet with the paparazzi all around her’.”

I had to say, ‘Do you mind if ten men follow me with cameras?’ It was horrible. I didn’t talk to anyone about how I felt. I just smiled. People would say ‘It helps raise your profile’ but as an introvert it was a nightmare and on the days when the depression was severe I just disconnected from my life and floated away. I felt so tired.’

At the same time, the wider media saw her as fair game and was extremely cruel. “I thought I was doing well, but they were mean.” How? “We did a bungee jump on a Guinness World Records Smashed show with Ben Shephard and a TV reviewer said he wished the bungee rope had snapped.”

In the end it was Cotton who snapped. She walked away from one of the biggest jobs in broadcasting and nearly ended her TV and radio career in 2015. Today, her only regular TV appearance is teaming up with boyfriend Gok Wan on Celebrity Gogglebox. That doesn’t mean her career is over. In fact, she’s had that rarest thing in showbiz — a second act.

Six years later, Cotton has 11.5 million followers on social media and is totally in the zeitgeist with her Happy Place wellness brand, which has spawned four days of upcoming festivals in London and Cheshire.

A Happy Place app is on the way. There is a 180-episode Happy Place podcast featuring guests such as Stephen Fry, Hillary Clinton and the big names of wellness such as Brené Brown and Wim Hof. There are eight self-written books, plus a publishing house.

In addition to Happy Place’s work in the public eye, she collaborates with companies developing better mental health strategies. She has 15 women who work ‘with’ her (not ‘for’ her, she likes to point out). If second acts go, it’s not bad.

‘So many of my friends have suffered’ [with their mental health]. One lost her brother and was at zero with no support. I hope Happy Place can help people cope better in difficult times.’

We talk for over an hour, almost entirely about mental health: her grandmother’s, husband, mother, cousins, the nation’s and, of course, her own. She doesn’t hold back. The decade of bulimia, the long, debilitating depression followed by crippling anxiety and panic attacks. But as we talk, I keep forgetting that this sunny, seemingly confident, articulate woman sitting next to me has any problems whatsoever. She has practiced a lot to hide in plain sight.

Cotton, now 40, rose to fame when she was 15 and she talks about this early success as a slow car accident through the lens of her eventual depression. Her friend Russell Brand describes celebrity as a kind of trauma, and I’ve heard other famous people say the same thing.

‘Yes,’ she says, ‘but you can’t whine about it, you can’t. For me, fame was a source of trauma long before I became famous. I come from a working-class family. I went to an average state school [Haydon in Pinner, North London]Mom had four jobs, Dad was a sign writer.

So I thought everyone on TV it was. I wanted to do that. I wanted to be in pop culture. I was one of those group guys who enforced the school uniform rules with my shirt up so I could look like Denise Van Outen in The Big Breakfast. I would daydream out of the window in my English class. School felt so grey.’

At the age of 12 she started at a dance and drama school. “I lived for it and went every hour I could — I was completely focused. I was an excitable, happy, hyper child.’

She auditioned for a number of TV presenting jobs and eventually landed a role on The Disney Club. In the beginning it went well: ‘Young TV presenters are well looked after. I had a great producer named Maddy who was like a second parent – I was really cherished.

“But when you turn 18, everything changes. It was terrifying. My companions were gone and I was on my own. As a kid I just had fun with my job, but as an adult it was suddenly people who said, ‘You better do this boys magazine so that people see you as a woman.’

I had always been good at my job: I showed up early, I knew my rules, I never screwed up. But it still wasn’t enough. This sexy thing made me feel out of control. My standard was to think I misunderstand. I felt fake – I’m not a sexy girl, and I was standing there in this Arena magazine shoot, head to toe in PVC. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t me.’ I still felt like a child. I was very innocent.

“I think this was the beginning of things that broke on me. It kept my self-esteem low, and the TV industry really thrives on that fear that there’s someone better out there waiting for your job in the wings.

“When I was 19 I had bulimia, I think because I worked with a lot of very thin pop stars like this one,” she raises her little finger. “Bulimia was my secret and no one could influence it.” She didn’t binge, but constantly purged. “It was all day, every day, what I ate for three years.

My mother confronted me about it when she came to my house after I visited her on Christmas Day. She knew, but I lied and said I was fine. I feel so bad for Mom now that I’m a parent.’ The condition was so bad that all these years later she admits, “I still have gum damage from it.” In bulimia, teeth and gums are repeatedly exposed to stomach acid, which is likely to lead to a number of dental problems, including gum disease.

The battles with bulimia and depression eventually left Cotton feeling she had no choice but to quit her job at the BBC. She says that decision was triggered by a specific event. It’s something she’s alluded to before, but never said exactly what it was. I invite her to tell me, but she refuses again.

But for the first time she explains why: ‘Even if I get close to the subject now, years later, I start to feel bad. Until I am in a place where I have come to terms with what has happened, even talking about it would be detrimental to my own well-being. Maybe one day I won’t feel anything at all, and I know I want to talk about it, because it will be helpful.

I haven’t talked about bulimia for 15 years because I was so ashamed. I almost erased it from my memory, but now I don’t feel traumatized to talk about it. At the moment I am still working on it in therapy.’

Cotton hasn’t relapsed into bulimia since she was 29. “You can absolutely heal and escape that cycle. The body dysmorphia is still there: I’ve always looked in the mirror and thought I looked weird.’ She’s beautiful and finely built, and incredibly likeable, so it’s strange to hear her talk about herself like this.

When I ask her about this and the combination with her long struggle with mental illness, she says, “Honestly, I think it’s much less about my professional front and more about my lack of confidence in how I’m being received by other people. I’ve been in the public eye since I was 15 – sometimes I wonder what a normal reaction should be.’

During the Happy Place Festival, which takes place in August and September, between the workshops and sessions there is a lecture on ancestral trauma, the idea that we inherit the pain of our predecessors. When I say this to her, she immediately admits that it may have contributed to her own struggles: “All the women in my family have been affected.

We loved our grandmother but she had a terrible war experience – as a child she was evacuated to the country and people beat her, her sister died of TB, she had my mother when she was 18 and was unable to raise . She had frequent nervous breakdowns. As a result, my mother had no secure foundation for a mother figure, and my grandfather [her father] also suffered from security concerns – their bungalow had five bolts on the door. They had experienced unprecedented bad times.’

People are starting to float and it’s clear that our interview is coming to an end. I hesitate a little, so she continues to tell me about meeting her husband Jesse Wood. It was in Ibiza in 2011. They talked until eight in the morning and she desperately wanted to go to the bathroom but kept putting it off in case she came back and he was gone.

She tells me how Jesse has his own trauma – growing up with little contact with his endlessly touring Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie, and losing his mother Krissy to an accidental overdose of depression medication in 2005. Jesse took self-medication to cope. , which Cotton admits she ignored in the early stages of their relationship, but says when she became pregnant, “He gave up alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes overnight.

He was remarkable. He just stopped. He knew it was time, there was too much to lose.’ She also tells me that her father-in-law Ronnie is “the most hilarious character I’ve ever met.” In the early days with Jesse (who lived with his father in Shepherd’s Bush) she would watch him sing opera at 3am on the landing outside their bedroom, completely sober.

As we wrap up, I realize that, in a weird way, depression made Cotton. It forced her to take her life and then come back stronger. When I put this to her, she emphatically says ‘no’. He then adds: “But it definitely took me away from a pointless job that was about climbing the ladder to be like Ant and Dec.

I thought, ‘F*** that, I’m going to make my own thing where I’m my own boss and I’ll listen to the audience and move with them.’ That was Happy Place. I don’t have to wait for the phone to ring to tell me if I’m worth it or not. I am still a work in progress. But as soon as I did, the fear I had for years disappeared.’