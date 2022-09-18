Fearne Cotton stands out in gold flares while Candice Brown flashes her abs in a white crop top

Fearne Cotton and Candice Brown looked fantastic when they went to Festifeel by CoppaFeel in London’s Omeara on Sunday.

The presenter, 40, who helped organize the festival, wore a black merchandise t-shirt, along with sparkling torches and a few converse.

She wore several colorful bracelets and necklaces, while styling her golden locks in loose waves.

Looking good: Fearne Cotton and Candice Brown looked fantastic at FESTIFEEL by CoppaFeel! Sunday in Omeara in London

Meanwhile, Candice flashed her toned physique in a white crop top, teamed with bold pink pants and a pair of sneakers.

The baker, 37, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2016, sported a blush makeup look as she fashioned her shiny gold locks into loose waves.

The festival was first set up in 2009, by Kris Hallenga and her sister Maren, after Kris was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer at age 23, after finding a lump in her breast at age 22.

Stunning: The host, 40, who helped organize the festival, donned a black merchandise t-shirt, along with sparkly flares and a few converse

Stylish: Candice showed off her toned physique in a white crop top, paired with bold pink pants and a pair of sneakers

Charity: The festival was first set up in 2009, by Kris Hallenga and her sister Maren, after Kris was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer at the age of 23, after finding a lump in her breast at the age of 22.

In 2011, Fearne joined the charity as an ambassador and helped set up their one-day festival.

The lineup includes headliners McFly, comedian Rosie Jones and Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts.

The London native began her career as a children’s presenter before going on to major TV shows including Top Of The Pops, Celebrity Juice and the Xtra Factor, forging a successful radio career.

She is now a bestselling author of a number of self-help and mental positivity books and hosts her Happy Place podcast about love, life and loss.

Support: In 2011, Fearne joined the charity as an ambassador and helped set up their one-day festival (pictured with Kris Hallenga)

Fearne married Jesse, the son of Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood and model Krissy Findlay, in 2014.

It comes after Fearne thought about finding happiness, feeling “gratitude” and living a quieter life away from the limelight.

The presenter said she can now find “pure joy” in the little things in life, noting that she “no longer carries my past with me.”