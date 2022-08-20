Fearne Cotton lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV because it ‘makes life so much easier’

<!–

Fearne Cotton has revealed that she lets her kids eat in front of the TV instead of at the dinner table.

The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting step “makes her life so much easier.”

She told the Daily Mail: ‘You might find this disgusting, but I let my kids watch TV while they are eating.

She added, “It makes my life so much easier.”

Earlier this year, Fearne shared a video of her rarely seen daughter Honey before she lost one of her front teeth.

She took to Instagram and shared a photo of her youngest child as she moved her tongue around her baby teeth.

The broadcaster prefers to keep her kids out of the spotlight and made sure she didn’t show Honey’s full face.

Shock! The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, (pictured) and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting step ‘makes her life so much easier’

Fearne later took to her Instagram stories, sharing a photo of Honey after the tooth fell out and captioning it, “And it’s out.”

The London native began her career as a children’s presenter before going on to major TV shows including Top Of The Pops, Celebrity Juice and the Xtra Factor, forging a successful radio career.

She is now a bestselling author of a number of self-help and mental positivity books and hosts her Happy Place podcast about love, life and loss.

Couple: Fearne married Jesse, son of Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood and model Krissy Findlay (pictured in 2019) in 2014

Fearne married Jesse, the son of Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood and model Krissy Findlay, in 2014.

It comes after Fearne thought about finding happiness, feeling “gratitude” and living a quieter life away from the limelight.

The presenter said she can now find “pure joy” in the little things in life, noting that she “no longer carries my past with me.”