Fearless Zelensky lights up the joint houses of US Congress

Zelensky walked into the joint session of Congress shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Thursday a.m. AEDT) and immediately received a long standing ovation from Democrats and Republicans — some of whom had interrupted their vacation to return to Washington for the hastily convened event. Many managed a handshake, others a pat on the back, or just a touch as he strode through the packed room, almost like a rabble. You feel like he understood the seriousness of this moment, just like we do. As the raucous applause continued, the 44-year-old seemed overwhelmed with gratitude, at one point saying, “It’s too much”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds an American flag gifted to him by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California as he leaves after delivering a speech at a joint session of Congress in Washington on Thursday. Credit:AP In a speech lasting about 25 minutes, Zelensky thanked the US for its support and warned that the stakes of the conflict far outweighed the fate of his nation. Democracy and global security were also put to the test.

“It is truly in your power to help us bring justice to all who have started this unprovoked and criminal war,” he said. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. Credit:AP I remember seeing Zelensky’s last speech to Congress in March, made by video link when the war was still in its infancy. The most dramatic moment was when he played a graphic video showing what Ukraine was like before Russia’s bloody invasion, which shifted dramatically to the heartbreaking scenes of violence and destruction the world has witnessed ever since. Images of blood-soaked babies being rushed to hospital. The indiscriminate shelling of once peaceful neighborhoods. The carnage of dead bodies by the side of the road. This speech was devoid of the graphics, but it felt equally important, and just as heavy on symbolism and content.

In terms of symbolism, it’s been 300 days since Putin tried to conquer Ukraine, but failed to conquer Ukraine in a violent raid that would probably have been over if Zelensky and his people hadn’t stood up to it bravely. Now here he was: he landed in Washington on an American plane; standing shoulder to shoulder with President Joe Biden at the White House; an international hero in the US Congress. In terms of content, the visit comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, whose counter-offensives are slowing, and some Americans are beginning to question the staggering cost of continuing to defend the country. Ukrainian ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrsky (left) with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit:Alami As far-right Republican Paul Gossar tweeted during Zelensky’s speech, “More than 5 million illegal aliens crossed our border in the past two years. We are under a sustained invasion. No red penny should go to Ukraine while our border is open.”