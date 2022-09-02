Feared Mongrel Mob bikie arrested in Sydney’s west in alleged kidnapping, cybercrime ring

<!–

Members of New Zealand’s feared Mongrel Mob bikini gang have been charged in Sydney with an alleged kidnapping – as footage appears of someone being marched out of their home in his sweatpants and flip flops.

Elite NSW Police Raptor squad officers raided homes in four southwestern Sydney suburbs at 6 a.m. Friday and arrested two men – ages 30 and 32 – with alleged ties to the infamous motorcycle club.

During the raids, police seized a black-and-silver motorcycle, a blacked-out ute, and an array of club vests and paraphernalia.

The 30-year-old man was charged with taking a person with intent to hold him for ransom and knowingly leading a criminal group.

The man was also charged with his alleged involvement in the shooting of a 35-year-old in Merrylands last month.

The man was transported from his home in Georges Hall near Bankstown to Bankstown Police Station in a gray zip-up hoodie and track pants.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested in the raids and taken to the Kogarah Police Station, where he was charged with knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, conspiring to make a person pay a ransom and intending to to disrupt investigations.

Police removed a number of Mongrel’s Mob items from his home, including vests, patches, bandanas and other items of clothing with club insignia.

Police also seized an all-black double-cab Ford and a black and chrome street motorcycle with a thick rear wheel and inverted mirrors.

A third alleged Mongrel, 42, was also charged with his role in the conspiracy to kidnap the man with intent to hold ransom and handle more than $100,000 in crime proceeds.

The appearance of the biker gang is unusual, as their activities in Australia have been limited in recent years and largely confined to the Gold Coast.

The gang begins to rule the Sydney underworld scene from across the ditch.

The kidnapping charge allegedly linked a 21-year-old who was allegedly taken from his home in Bankstown and taken on a ‘drive’ – before being returned to his home, a police source said.

Inquiries from cycling and cybercrime task forces in response to the alleged incident culminated in multiple raids on four Sydney suburbs on Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old man is due to appear in court in November and was denied bail.

The 32-year-old was also released on bail and will appear in court on Friday.

The 42-year-old is due to appear in Liverpool court on September 12.