‘Fear not, bring it on’: Why ‘Bazball’ has revitalised next year’s Ashes series

“England has some big problems,” former England skipper Michael Vaughan said at the time. “That was embarrassing. I would say with the group I see and the way they play, if [Australia] Not beating England in 2023 would surprise me.” In March this year, England had won just one of their past 17 Tests. Enter McCullum and ‘Bazball’. Nine wins from their next 10 Tests, all sealed in mesmerizing fashion, have suddenly transformed England from fragile to formidable foes ahead of next year’s Ashes series.

“This is the best England test team to watch in my life,” Vaughan tweeted this week. “Nine out of 10 test wins with a brand we’ve never seen before.” Vaughan recently wrote that England can now get the urn back. Joe Root is bowled by Scott Boland in the Fifth Test at Hobart earlier this year. Credit:Getty Images Here’s a statistic that puts into perspective just how remarkable England’s turnaround has been. In series wins against New Zealand (3-0 at home), South Africa (2-1 at home), Pakistan (3-0 away), plus a one-off test win against India in a make-up game, England have scored their runs at 4.77 runs a since McCullum took over. No team in Test cricket’s 145-year history has scored faster than that in a calendar year. While the 1910 Australian team scored with 4.47 runs and over two Tests, Steve Waugh’s 2003 side was second best with a combined run rate of 4.08 over 12 matches.

This week, England became the first team to beat Pakistan 3-0 in their own backyard and attention has already turned to what should be a fascinating Ashes series. It was a contrast of styles in Pakistan through Australia and England. Pat Cummins’ men were methodical and patient before riding the wave as the game accelerated into fourth and fifth gear. England barely took their foot off the pedal. England celebrate the last wicket in their victory over Pakistan in the second Test at Multan. Credit:Getty “It sure has been entertaining,” said Steve Smith recently. “They come out to play their shots. If you get on a wicket with some grass… will it be the same? We’ll see what happens.” Barring injuries, Australia will have Cummins and Starc as their two frontline quicks, with either Hazlewood or Scott Boland on the third quick alongside spinner Nathan Lyon. Together they have more than 1200 test wickets.

‘Bazball’ has certainly eradicated the fear of failure with quick scoring, but is also multi-layered with obscure pitch settings and bowling changes that have challenged Test cricket orthodoxy. It’s also a resounding sign of approval for Stokes’ leadership alongside a coach with an equally attacking mindset. England were embarrassed by Australia last summer, but the opportunity to capitulate to their arch-rivals on home soil could be enough to open up old scars. The scoreboard shows the final score on stumps on the first day of the first test match between Pakistan and England. Credit:Getty Images Not according to Australian assistant coach Daniel Vettori, a longtime McCullum teammate. “They’re going to try,” Vettori said this week. “That’s what everyone is excited about… that aggressive character versus an exceptional one [Australian] bowling attack.”

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has joined a chorus of observers baffled by England's transformation. Their resurgence has included the emergence of 23-year-old Harry Brook, who has scored three centuries in his past three Tests, plus teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed who became the youngest player since Pat Cummins to take five wickets on his debut. "It was the flattest pitches we've seen in a very, very long time… so to get 20 wickets three times in a row and win three matches and to get the number of runs to give them time to get 20 wickets, was incredibly real," Hussain said on Sky Sports. "They haven't won for a long time without it [Stuart] Wide and [James] Anderson. That shows the depth in English cricket. Everything they touched turned to gold on this tour." England's next red-ball assignment is a two-Test series against the New Zealand Kiwis. However, Stokes admits he already has one eye on becoming the first England team to beat Australia in an Ashes home series since 2015.