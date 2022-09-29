FDNY EMT is STABBED to death while giving aid to patient

A New York City EMT was stabbed to death while assisting a patient in Queens on Thursday as crime in the Big Apple continues to spiral out of control.

Police say the 61-year-old doctor was assisting a patient in the Astoria neighborhood around 2:30 pm when an emotionally disturbed relative of the patient stabbed her multiple times in the neck.

The EMS lieutenant, who has worked for the New York Fire Department for more than 20 years, was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens, where she was pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m.

Law enforcement officials later said NBC New York The EMT was in plain clothes after leaving her post when the man stabbed her in the back.

The suspect then escaped authorities and barricaded himself inside a nearby building before riot squads entered and were able to arrest him.

Police were seen standing at the scene on 20th Avenue near 41st Street Thursday afternoon as they took a suspect into custody.

In a tweet, Mayor Eric Adams’ press secretary Fabien Levy said the mayor has been “initially briefed” about the stabbing and “is on his way to Mt. Sinai Hospital in Queens.”

He is expected to give a press conference on the situation.

The incident comes as crime in the Big Apple is up more than 33 percent from last year.

Driving the increase is a more than 37 percent increase in the number of burglaries and a 32.4 percent increase in burglaries.

Felony assaults were also up 16.6 percent from last year, while grand thefts were up 43 percent.

But the mayor had fled the crumbling city over the weekend to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, which he refers to as New York’s “sixth ward.”

Adams arrived in Puerto Rico on Saturday night to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and assured people that New York City is ready to provide immediate assistance.

He returned from the trip on Tuesday, after telling the mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero, that Puerto Rico is the “sixth district of New York.” We are tied at the hip.

But Adams’ words were criticized on social media by many New Yorkers who said the mayor should focus on the city’s five boroughs.

And a woman who was beaten to the ground by a homeless career criminal in a Queens subway station has lashed out at the mayor for the ride as the city’s crime spree continues.

“When we’re out there, we’re alone, we’re fighting these battles alone, and what they’re doing is trying to help other countries that have nothing to do with what we’re going through in ours.” place,” Elizabeth Gomes, 33, told the New York Post.

She added: ‘Our city needs a lot of help. We’re going through a lot here.

“I remember hearing that they would have police posted on the platforms, riding the trains, police on the subway. Mayor Adams said especially in the subway, ‘he said he about Adams’ proposal to increase patrols.

But he said he now believes his injuries are proof that the mayor hasn’t put more police in the subway stations, saying ‘Obviously the government or nobody is doing anything for us.’

Elizabeth Gomes (pictured), a security guard at JFK Airport, was savagely beaten by a homeless career criminal in the airport’s subway station who lashed out at New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the local politicians for failing to stop the Big Apple’s crime wave.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in Puerto Rico on Saturday to assess the damage from Hurricane Fiona and assured people that New York City is ready to provide immediate assistance.

Adams tours a town outside of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, that was damaged by Hurricane Fiona

The mother of five said ‘my life has changed, everything has changed’ and that she is ‘afraid to even leave my house’ and ‘doesn’t even want to take the train’.

She said of her decade-long service at John F Kennedy Airport: “You know, I love my job so much and part of me doesn’t want to go back because I’m scared.”

Her husband, Clement Tucker, echoed Gomes’ earlier concerns that she could lose sight in one eye.

Gomes arrived at the Howard Beach station in Queens, New York, around 5:15 a.m. on September 20.

Waheed Foster, 41, tried to start a conversation, but when she ignored him, he lunged at her, dragging her to the ground and then kicking and punching her.

Foster, who was arrested for murdering his 82-year-old adoptive grandmother in a brutal beating at the age of 14, punched Gomes as she cowered on the ground.

A man tried to come to Gomes’s aid, but Foster shooed him away, then attacked her again.

He then walked away, leaving Gomes on the ground. The homeless man was arrested shortly after.

Gomes is seen being grabbed from behind by 41-year-old Waheed Foster, whom she had ignored when he tried to speak to her as she got off the train.

Foster, who beat his adoptive grandmother to death when he was 14, grabbed Gomes

Foster then kicked her as she lay on the ground, trying to protect herself.

He said doctors told him he might lose sight in his right eye and that he hasn’t been able to sleep because of a headache.

“Every day there is an incident in the subway,” he said. ‘What happened to all these policemen they said they would have there to protect us? There is no one to be found. I don’t understand.’

She said that Foster was muttering about Satan when he attacked her.

He’s talking about the devil. He’s talking a lot of nonsense,’ Gomes said.

Foster has been charged with felony assault.

He has two other criminal cases pending against him, on charges of criminal conduct and petty theft.