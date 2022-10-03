FDNY 9/11-related illness deaths to soon surpass number of members that died that day

NEW YORK — It’s a milestone no one wants to mark: Within the next year, the number of FDNY members who died from a 9/11-related illness is expected to exceed the number of firefighters and emergency medical personnel who died in the terror attack, said FDNY and union officials.

As of Friday, 306 active and retired FDNY members — including firefighters and EMS members — have died from 9/11-related illnesses.

It’s only a matter of time before the number of heroes slain by 9/11 illness will outnumber the 343 firefighters and other FDNY workers who died on 9/11, people monitoring the situation say.

“Maybe in the next six months,” said James McCarthy, president of the FDNY-Uniformed Fire Officers Association. “We have thousands of people who have been diagnosed with 9/11 disease or cancer. Everyone has something, and that’s part of the problem.”

It was announced last week that retired firefighter George Tripptree, EMS Captain Fay Baughman and EMS Lt. Gloria Gordon all have died from a 9/11 related illness.

A week earlier, three firefighters, including retired FDNY battalion chief Joseph McKie, died from exposure to the poisonous soup that hung over Ground Zero during weeks of rescue and salvage operations.

“There has been a significant number of deaths in recent weeks,” McCarthy said. “We’ve been to eight World Trade Center funerals since late August.”

“All those years ago, when we first started talking about World Trade Center disease, we said we would see a peak in some of the cancers between 10 and 20 years (after September 11, 2001), because it takes so much time to manifest.” added McCarthy, who attended the FDNY fire academy with McKie. “Here we are 21 years later and it’s happening.”

The FDNY estimates that 11,000 active and retired FDNY and EMS members have at least one certified World Trade Center-related illness, including cancers and respiratory and gastrointestinal problems.

“Twenty-one years ago we lost 343 members of our FDNY family. That was not the end of September 11’s impact on our department,” said Laura Kavanagh, acting FDNY commissioner. “The attacks continue to rob our department members every year.”

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorists flew passenger planes into the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Since then, more than 4,000 first responders, volunteers and survivors have died of illness or cancer related to their time at Ground Zero, according to the World Trade Center Health Program, which is currently facing a $3 billion shortfall.

Proponents fear the budget gap could affect services to 9/11 survivors by the end of next year. sen. Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.), the Senate majority leader, has vowed to secure the money needed to fully fund the program.

In the days following 9/11, FDNY members at Ground Zero worked endless hours on the pile and rarely left the area.

“They told us the air was clear, so we didn’t take breaks,” McCarthy said. “We ate lunch or paused for coffee and water right where we were, because it was too far to walk away and walk back. In retrospect, that led to a lot of this exposure. We have taken it in many different ways.”

“Everyone feels the inevitability” that sooner or later they will receive a World Trade Center disease diagnosis, McCarthy said.

“You get a dark humor from it,” he added. “You hope for something that is easy or curable.”

Despite the rise in disease deaths at the World Trade Center, McCarthy had some good news last week.

“No one is in hospice right now,” McCarthy said of his FDNY siblings. “When you hear that, it’s always, ‘Thank God.'”

