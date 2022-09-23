FDA’s warning on NyQuil chicken led to 7,000 online searches for recipe compared to days before

<!–

Searches for NyQuil chicken skyrocketed after the US Federal Drug Administration issued a warning against the recipe after it went viral during a recent TikTok trend.

The dangerous recipe, dubbed “sleepy chicken,” gained traction earlier this year, prompting the FDA to issue a statement on the method and ways in which parents allow their children to interact on social media.

After the recent statement on Sept. 14, TikTok data showed an increase of about 7,000 more searches on the trend by Sept. 21, according to BuzzFeed.

The FDA also has a press release on Sept. 15, parents warned of several “social media challenges related to drugs” and encouraged adults to “lock up these drugs to prevent accidental overdoses.”

“These video challenges, often targeting young people, can harm people — and even cause death,” the FDA warned.

TikTok has now issued a ‘warning’ on the app about the challenge.

The recent FDA warning against the horrific NyQuil Chicken trend shot up searches for the recipe with at least 7,000 curious searchers trying to uncover the hype

Users have sold the recipe to relieve cold symptoms and insomnia

The FDA warned that inhaling the fumes from cooked NyQuil could have a harmful effect on the lungs

The FDA further issued a press release on Sept. 15 warning parents of several “social media challenges related to drugs.”

The Food and Drug Administration issued a statement last week warning teens and parents about the NyQuil chicken trend

Some users have claimed that the prescription helps with cold symptoms or falling asleep in the middle of the night.

However, the FDA has taken a strong stance against the colorful poultry cooking method: “The challenge sounds crazy and distasteful — and it is. But it can also be very unsafe. Boiling a medicine can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways.

“Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the fumes from the medicine while cooking can cause a lot of medicine to get into your body. It can also damage your lungs.’

Some people joked about NyQuil chicken back in 2017

At the same time, there was a trend called the Benadryl Challenge, which encourages viewers to induce hallucinations by taking massive amounts of the antihistamines in Benadryl, which the FDA warned about.

The Benadryl Challenge recently led to the hospitalization of at least three teenagers and the death of a 15-year-old girl.

So far, the NyQuil Chicken challenges have not resulted in any deaths.

Cold medicines generally have a number of active ingredients, including extromethorphan, acetaminophen, and antihistamines such as doxylamine succinate.

If a person takes too much dextromethorphan, an opioid commonly found in cough suppressants, it can cause drowsiness, dizziness, seizures, nausea, vomiting, changes in blood pressure, constipation, difficulty breathing, blurred vision, muscle twitching, palpitations, high fever, hallucinations , brain damage and coma.

Too much acetaminophen can damage your liver and lead to liver failure, and too much doxylamine can lead to a number of symptoms, including insomnia, nightmares, hallucinations, seizures, and death.