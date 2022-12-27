FDA speeds up review of over-the-counter drug to reverse overdose

The FDA has granted priority review to a nonprofit pharmaceutical organization to make an inexpensive, over-the-counter nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, the organization reported Monday.

“RiVive”, the 3-milligram nasal spray Developed by Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc.it uses a naloxone formulation that would be three times more potent than a traditional injection, the company said.

Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.

According to the company, the target FDA approval date is set for April 28, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The FDA has not commented.

The news comes as opioid deaths, especially those related to the more potent and deadly opioid fentanyl, have remained staggeringly high across the country.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health recently reported 1,696 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2022. Fentanyl was found in 94% of overdose deaths in the state with available toxicology reports.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics said it plans to produce 2 million doses a year and give away one out of every 10 doses. The rest would be sold at cost to pharmacies, public sector employees and groups that work with drug users. The product is slated to cost around $18 per dose.

The company bills the spray as an “innovative” step forward, moving away from the current high-profit, prescription-only distribution of naloxone to a non-profit, publicly accessible model.

“Every day, 188 Americans die from opioid overdoses, while naloxone, the antidote that could potentially have reversed these overdoses, lags behind barriers of cost and access,” writes Harm Reduction Therapeutics on the drug website .

The company isn’t the only one rushing to get a new product on shelves in light of the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The maker of the popular Narcan naloxone product, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., also reported that its over-the-counter nasal spray is expected to receive FDA approval by March 29. The company’s currently available prescription-only naloxone nasal spray sells for over $100 without insurance.

A third company, Pocket Naloxone Corp., is developing a naloxone nasal swab and said it reported positive test results to the FDA earlier this month. The product, the company says, would be cheaper and work faster than currently available versions.