FDA grants expedited review for over-the-counter drug for overdose

(The hill) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expediting review of a new opioid overdose reversal drug that would be available without a prescription. Nonprofit pharmaceutical company Harm Reduction Therapeutics said Monday in a release The FDA had granted it priority review for a new drug application for RiVive, a naloxone nasal spray for the treatment of emergency overdose.

Naloxone is a drug given to reverse the effects of a suspected opioid overdose. Under brand names such as Narcan, naloxone is generally available without a prescription, but sold behind the counter. Harm Reduction Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Michael Hufford said the progress of the drug application indicates that “the public health landscape is beginning to evolve” and that the low-cost, over-the-counter drug “is of hope it becomes a reality”.

However, it will still be a while before the FDA calls RiVive, with an approval decision expected by the end of April 2023. Anticipating a green light from the agency, the nonprofit says it has signed an agreement of commercial supply and is preparing to launch the drug in the US in 2024.

The FDA earlier this month also priority review granted to Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of Narcan, for a two-dose naloxone nasal spray, with an expected approval date of March 2023. Researchers and drugmakers are entrepreneur make the drug accessible without a prescription and without talking to a pharmacist behind the counter as the country grapples with a growing opioid epidemic. Opioids are the leading cause of drug overdose death in the US, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. News of the latest push for expedited approval was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.