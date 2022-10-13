FDA confirms national Adderall shortage

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug manufacturers said they were running low.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally recognized the problem after months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around 40 pharmacies for the drugs.

Some ADHD patients have already indicated that they are considering going to the black market, where drugs are fortified with dangerous substances such as fentanyl.

The FDA said it was helping manufacturers with “anything needed,” including faster signing off of new production lines. It may also be looking for new suppliers for the US market.

Demand for the drugs skyrocketed during the pandemic when the switch to phone appointments made it easier to get prescriptions.

The stock problems started last summer, when production delays left patients unable to fill prescriptions. Pharmaceutical companies are also struggling to keep up with higher demand.

About 2.2 million Americans receive prescriptions for Adderall each year, estimates suggest.

The drug is intended to be prescribed for the treatment of ADHD or narcolepsy. But more and more otherwise healthy people are getting their hands on the drug to help them ‘continue working’ and studying.

The above shows the number of prescriptions for Adderall given to age groups per year. It shows under 21 year olds (light green), 22 to 44 year olds (light blue) and over 45 year olds (dark blue)

Patients have raised concerns about Adderall deficiencies since August, but the FDA only recognized the deficiency this week. (file image)

Adderall – a mix of four amfematimes – was heralded as a “game-changer” for ADHD patients when it was approved in the US in 1996.

It is taken as a fast-acting pill two to three times a day, or as a slow-acting version that patients swallow once a day.

It works by increasing levels of the brain’s hormones dopamine and norepinephrine — known as “feel good hormones” — to relieve ADHD symptoms.

But stopping the drug leads to a heightened state of arousal, slowed brain and body movements, increased appetite and unusual levels of fatigue.

In August, shortages of the drug were first reported by suppliers.

But the FDA only sounded the alarm yesterday — and deliveries are expected to be interrupted until March 2023.

It says there is currently a shortage of the fast-acting pill.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, believed to be the largest U.S. supplier, started running out last year, blaming it on increased demand and labor shortages at its factories.

More than five manufacturers are now facing shortages, the FDA says.

But a sixth stated last week that it was also struggling to meet demand.

Patients are already very concerned about the shortage – and are looking for alternatives.

Ian Wrobel, a 33-year-old public service employee, said: Shame he had even considered going to the black market.

The Missouri native has been unable to fulfill his prescription since late August, leaving him dependent on an “unholy” amount of caffeine.

He considered using the black market for about “30 seconds” after visiting more than a dozen pharmacies to find that none of them had the drug available.

Another patient told the Insider they had to visit more than 40 pharmacies before getting their prescription.

Doctors in Pennsylvania told: CBS that some of their patients tried to ration the drugs.

The FDA explained the shortage and said it was in “frequent communication” with manufacturers.

“Other manufacturers continue to produce mixed salts of amphetamines,” it added, “but there is not enough supply to continue to meet US market demand through these producers.”

It suggested that patients should consider “alternatives,” including switching to longer-term Adderall.

Half of Teva-manufactured pills — or seven out of 14 — are currently experiencing supply issues that aren’t expected to ease until March.

The company already announced the labor shortage in August, claiming: “We expect a full recovery for all inventory orders in the coming weeks, after which we expect no disruption at the pharmacy level.”

Novartis Sandoz, the second largest supplier, said it also struggled to meet demand this week, but did not explain why.

Others struggling to fulfill orders include Alvogen, Epic Pharma, Rhodes Pharma, and SpecGX.

Adderall is a schedule two drug in the US – because of the risk of addiction – meaning there are limits to its production.

This has left suppliers struggling to ramp up production amid rising regulations and factory delays.

Business data shows that prescriptions for Adderall have skyrocketed during the Covid pandemic.

Figures from Trilliant Health – a claims analysis site – show that prescriptions have increased from one million to more than 1.2 million among 22- to 44-year-olds during the pandemic.

They have remained the same among those under 21 and over 45.

Statistics suggest that 2.5 million adults in America are prescribed stimulants like Adderall each year.

Addiction centers suggest that this is in large part because more people seek the pills rather than more people with ADHD.

The Lighthouse Recovery Institute in Florida, much of the increase is due to more prescriptions being distributed as a result of telemedicine.

They say it can help people “increase productivity on a stressful day” or “gain strength through study sessions during college.”

“Some people even use it in place of other daily stimulants, such as coffee,” she added.

But all these higher prescriptions fail patients with ADHD as they struggle to get their hands on their medication.

Sam Escobar wrote in the Insider today that she had to visit more than 40 pharmacies to get her standard prescription. There is no suggestion that she has ADHD.