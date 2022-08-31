FDA authorizes Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron booster shots

“As we move into fall and spend more time indoors, we strongly recommend anyone who is eligible to consider a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against the currently circulating variants,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf in a statement. a statement.

The updated emergency use authorization means that the original formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are no longer allowed as a booster dose for anyone 12 years and older, the FDA said.

Pfizer said in a statement Wednesday that it plans to withdraw its additional biologic license application for its original vaccine as a booster dose for people 16 years of age and older and will resubmit for the bivalent option. The original vaccine remains available as a booster dose for children aged 5-11 years.

Both booster shots contain messenger RNA encoding the spike protein of the original SARS-CoV-2 variant, as well as the spike protein of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant, which are now circulating . The boosters are only available to people who have received at least a full basic vaccination course, according to a federal planning guide. The same planning guidelines said it expects bivalent boosters for kids 11 and younger to be approved “within a short time.”

Data dilemma: The FDA based the authorization of the boosters on real-world data for existing mRNA vaccines, human trial data from other bivalent shots authorized in other parts of the world, and data from rodent studies. Some public health experts have argued that it is too early to green-light vaccines without safety and efficacy data for humans, even though the annual flu vaccine is authorized using data from animal studies due to the rapid turnaround time required each year. . However, the flu vaccine is not based on the newer mRNA technology.

What’s next: The Biden administration has ordered 175 million doses of the new boosters. Pfizer has said it could ship up to 15 million doses of its booster by September 9.

Pfizer said Wednesday it plans to apply for emergency use authorization for its bivalent booster for use in children ages 5-11 in early October, and that it is working with the FDA to file an application for the injection for to cover babies and toddlers as well.