FDA approves unpopular bivalent Covid booster vaccines for BABIES

FDA approves unpopular bivalent Covid shot to BABIES and ‘encourages parent to get their child immunized before the holidays’

Children aged 6 months to 4 years will get bivalent in their third mini dose.

The US Health Department approved today Moderna’s bivalent Covid vaccinations for babies by Pfizer. This move is sure to be controversial.

The Food and Drug Administration has given its approval for the revised shots to be administered in a three-dose course to children aged six months to four.

Agency officials stated that they encourage parents and caregivers to get their child vaccinated, especially as we approach the holidays and winter months.

It follows a study showing that bivalent vaccines are significantly less effective against a rising Covid variant that is expected to be dominant in the US within months.

Preschool-aged children are allowed to receive three extra-small doses Pfizer’s original Covid vaccination, instead of the usual two-dose regimen for adults.

As their final shot, they will receive the Omicron specific booster – made either by Moderna Pfizer or Moderna – in this move.

Officials recommend that the bivalent shot be given to the same brand as the first two shots.

A child who has received the Pfizer vaccine should also receive the Pfizer bivalent shot.

Robert Califf, FDA Commissioner, stated that more children will now be able to receive a bivalent COVID-19 vaccination.

‘And we encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so – especially as we head into the holidays and winter months where more time will be spent indoors.

“As the virus changes and immunity from previous COVID-19 vaccines wanes, the more people who are up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, the greater the benefit to individuals, families, and public health. This will help prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

Despite the fact that bivalent shots are highly unpopular even among adult Americans, the move is made.

Only 40million people have received the shot, which was tailored to the Omicron variant. This is equivalent to 13 percent of the US population.

Officials believe the new vaccine is more effective than the original vaccines for Covid strains out of Wuhan, and it has been significantly weaker since the virus mutated.

Covid vaccines are not widely available to young children. Only 6.4% and 9.3% of children between two and four have received their first doses (yellow). Only 2.7% of children aged 2 and 4.6% of those aged 2 to 4 have completed the three doses (yellow right).

Agency officials stated that they encourage parents and caregivers to get their child vaccinated, especially as we enter the winter and holidays. (file).

Dr Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said: ‘Vaccines remain the best defense against the most devastating consequences of disease caused by the currently circulating omicron variant, such as hospitalization and death.

“Based on available data, updated bivalent vaccines are expected provide greater protection against COVID-19.

“Parents and caregivers can rest assured that the FDA has taken great care in reviewing this report. We encourage parents of children of all ages to apply for primary vaccination or a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose now, as it could potentially help protect them against COVID-19 at a time when there are more cases.