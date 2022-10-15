FC Cincinnati stun New York Red Bulls 2-1 after a late comeback
FC Cincinnati stunned New York Red Bulls 2-1 after a late comeback, creating a ravishing clash with Philadelphia, with Lewis Morgan’s blast not enough for fourth seed
- FC Cincinnati stunned the higher-ranking NY Red Bulls after initially trailing 1-0
- The road dogs achieved parity from the penalty spot via Luciano Acosta
- With four minutes to go in normal time, Brandon Vazquez gave the visitors the lead
- Cincinnati now travels to Philadelphia to take on the number 1 in the European Championship half
FC Cincinnati has qualified for the Eastern Conference semifinals after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.
The fifth seed came on the road with a bold win, scoring twice in the last 16 minutes to undo an initial 1-0 deficit.
Cincinnati fell behind in the 48th minute thanks to a screamer from Lewis Morgan, but were equalized by a 74th minute penalty from Luciano Acosta, before Brandon Vazquez scored four minutes before added time.
FC Cincinnati advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they face Philadelphia
Luciano Acosta scored from the penalty spot as FC Cincinnati made a 2-1 comeback
With the road win, Cincinnati advances to the Eastern Semifinals, where they will play number 1 seed in Philadelphia.
It caps off an incredible season for the Midwest club, which finished last in the MLS overall standings last season, taking just four wins.
Saturday marked the first time Cincinnati had made it to the MLS Cup Playoffs. They then head to Philadelphia on a mission to write another page in what has already been storybook season.
More to come.
The New York Red Bulls squad failed to capitalize on their 1-0 lead thanks to star, Lewis Morgan