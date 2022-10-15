FC Cincinnati stun New York Red Bulls 2-1 after a late comeback

<!–

FC Cincinnati has qualified for the Eastern Conference semifinals after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

The fifth seed came on the road with a bold win, scoring twice in the last 16 minutes to undo an initial 1-0 deficit.

Cincinnati fell behind in the 48th minute thanks to a screamer from Lewis Morgan, but were equalized by a 74th minute penalty from Luciano Acosta, before Brandon Vazquez scored four minutes before added time.

Luciano Acosta scored from the penalty spot as FC Cincinnati made a 2-1 comeback

With the road win, Cincinnati advances to the Eastern Semifinals, where they will play number 1 seed in Philadelphia.

It caps off an incredible season for the Midwest club, which finished last in the MLS overall standings last season, taking just four wins.

Saturday marked the first time Cincinnati had made it to the MLS Cup Playoffs. They then head to Philadelphia on a mission to write another page in what has already been storybook season.

More to come.