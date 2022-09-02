FBI took empty ‘classified’ folders, photographs, clothes and books from Mar-a-Lago

The FBI seized empty folders containing classified tags, clothing, books and government photos during their raid on Mar-a-Lago, according to a new inventory list unsealed by a judge Friday.

Among the items listed in the documents released Friday are 47 empty folders found in Trump’s office marked “classified” and more than 1,500 magazines, newspapers, press articles and other print media from around his home. .

The Florida Southern District Court’s release also confirms that top-secret documents were among the stash of items shown in the photo of files sprawled on the floor released this week by the Justice Department.

The new details were revealed as Trump’s lawyers battled to get a special master to review the documents taken during the search last month.

The former president last month claimed that the FBI “sniffed” during the raid on former First Lady Melania Trump’s closet at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

“The whole world watched as the FBI searched the house, including the former First Lady’s closets (and clothes!), alone and unchecked,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

“They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused), but there was no way of knowing if what they were taking was legit, or was there a ‘factory?’ After all, this was the FBI!’ he added.

The new inventory comes the same week the DOJ released an image of documents scattered across the floor of Mar-a-Lago, many including “secret” and “top secret” labels.

THE LATEST ON WHAT THE FBI FIND IN ITS MAR-A-LAGO RIDGE – 1,673 magazines, newspapers or other print media – 47 empty folders marked as ‘classified’ – 39 empty folders marked ‘Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide’ – 14 items of clothing or gifts – 33 untitled books – 11,198 government documents or photos without classification marks

According to the new inventory list, at least 14 items were found in the raid, clothing or gift items.

86 empty folders were also found with ‘classified’ banners and other labels such as ‘Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide’.

By far the largest composition of the seized materials was photos and documents without classification marks, of which more than 11,000 were found and taken from Trump’s estate.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released an image Tuesday night of documents marked “secret,” “top secret,” and “SCI,” which were scattered on the floor of Mar-a-Lago next to a box with a Time Magazine inside.

The department said the documents were among those seized during the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month in connection with a case in which he claimed he had materials from the White House. taken when he left office.

Trump accused the DOJ on Wednesday morning of trying to make it look like he was throwing the documents on the floor or storing sensitive materials in this way at his Florida residence.

There were also many ’empty folders’ of funds, including one labeled ‘Return to Secretary of Staff/Military Aide’

The release of the new document comes after a federal judge in Florida said she would unlock more inventory as Trump’s lawyers sought additional information about the raid.

Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon is holding off Trump’s request to confiscate special master-review materials from the FBI raid, saying Thursday she would issue a written warrant on the matter.

She announced how she would move forward after urging administration lawyers as to why she would not grant Trump’s request to have a third party review the documents, even though the DOJ said it would delay the investigation.

The in-person hearing came after a week of dueling on paper, and came after Trump attorney Jim Trusty compared government documents found in the president’s club to an “overdue library book.”

Coincidentally, several of the materials found that were unsealed on Friday include magazines, printed news and untitled books.