FBI searches more for missing girl, 11, whose parents ‘didn’t report her missing for 22 days’

The FBI teams up with local South Carolina police to search a lake for a missing 11-year-old girl, days after her parents were arrested for not reporting her missing.

Madalina Cojocari’s parents claim they last saw her on November 23 – 22 before reporting her missing from school.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, 37, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, never officially reported her ‘disappearance’ to police and were arrested on December 17.

The extensive search comes as the FBI said “we won’t do anything to find her” and police have released surveillance footage of Madalina stepping off a school bus on Nov. 21 – the latest “independent” confirmation they have of her whereabouts.

On Tuesday, the FBI cooperated with Cornelius. Police began searching the nearby lake

“As part of the normal investigation process, we are extending our search area beyond the home where Madalina was last seen to include Lake Cornelius,” police said on Tuesday.

Court officials said at her first trial on Tuesday that Diana Cojocari had so far “obstructed the investigation” and had only “reluctantly” reported her disappearance to police.

According to Cojocari, Madalina was last seen on Nov. 23 in Cornelius, a town just north of Charlotte where they lived.

Despite several calls from her school over the following weeks to inquire about her whereabouts, they received no word that she was missing.

Finally, on December 12, a school counselor from Bailey Middle School went to her house with a counselor, but there was no answer at the door, so they left a “truancy package.”

Madalina was last seen getting off a school bus at her stop on Nov. 21, police say

Then on December 14, Diana Cojocari called the counselor and initially told her that she would take Madalina to school the next day.

Instead, the deputy officer was told that Madalina had in fact been missing for weeks and last entered her room around 10 p.m. on November 23 to go to bed.

She also said that she and her husband, Palmiter, had an argument that evening, forcing him to drive to his childhood home in Michigan in the morning.

It was at 11:30 am on November 24 that Diana Cojacari went to check on Madalina and found that she was no longer in her room.

When Palmiter returned at 7:00 pm on November 26, Cojacari asked if she knew where Madalina was, but he did not.

For the next three weeks, the two claim they discussed Madalina’s whereabouts, but at no point did she report her missing.

When officers asked her why she hadn’t reported her daughter missing, she said she feared it would cause a “conflict” with her husband.

Palmiter told officers he thought he hadn’t seen the girl for a week before traveling to Michigan.

Investigators searched the Madalina family’s home, where her mother claims she was last seen sleeping

Investigators were seen excavating the front yard of her home, but have not disclosed if anything of interest was found

After their arrest on December 17, both parents were held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The police did a thorough search of their house and saw that they had dug out the garden of the fountain with shovels. it’s not clear if they found anything interesting.

Her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, who works as a mechanical designer at a machine manufacturer, is being held on $100,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Diana Cojocari’s bail was set at $250,000 bail and it was stipulated that if she takes out bail, she will be placed under electronic surveillance.

Madalina is four feet tall, has dark brown hair and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or 1-800-CALL FBI.