FBI search for Trump’s house pushes long conflict in the public eye

Then they moved into Mr Trump’s residence, the person said.

They eventually removed several boxes of documents, people familiar with the search said.

It is not clear what the officers were looking for or what they took. It is also unclear whether the search was conducted to ensure that the documents and other materials were properly turned over to the archives or whether it was a possible prelude to a prosecution against Mr. Trump for mishandling classified material or hindering attempts to obtain it back.

During his presidency, Mr. Trump had disdain for record keeping laws, and he was known for shredding documents and in some cases flushing toilets. It’s not clear whether he was trying to hold onto material sought by the archives and the Justice Department to keep it out of public scrutiny or for some other reason.

However, a closer look at the investigation reveals how it has quietly picked up steam for much of this year, introducing a new element to questions about Mr Trump’s diverse and mounting legal problems and his political viability, even as he alludes to another run for president.

For many months before leaving office, Mr. Trump would tell his aides to bring documents to the residence for him while he was in the Oval Office, and they obeyed, but there was no trial, meaning officials whose job it was paperwork to keep track of, according to people familiar with the events, they didn’t always know exactly what had happened there.



Near the end of his presidency, and as Mr. Trump fought to undo his election loss, some of his aides were concerned about preserving the work of the office itself. His habit of transporting material in cardboard boxes, with a personal assistant or a servant, was well known, but the contents were not always clear.