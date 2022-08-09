FBI Raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: Ex-Press Secretary Says He Mishandled Documents

Donald Trump has regularly mishandled classified documents, while President, his former press secretary, claimed the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago mansion in an apparent hunt for records he allegedly seized when he left office.

Stephanie Grisham, a close confidant of both Donald and Melania Trump before turning on them during the January 6 storming of the Capitol, said she saw him tear up documents and put some in his pocket while she was in the White House.

“The President of the United States did not handle classified documents well,” she told CNN Monday night, hours after the FBI searched his Florida club in an apparent hunt for records that should have been given to the National Archives.

Trump’s Florida club was raided Monday morning by search warrant officers while the former president was away in New York. He later found out before breaking the news, calling it a “dark day” for America.

Stephanie Grisham (second from right), Trump’s former press secretary, has claimed she saw him mishandle classified documents while he was president

Grisham spoke out after the FBI raided Trump’s Florida home, informing reporters that they were looking for protected documents he is accused of taking after he left the White House.

Trump also compared the raid to Watergate — the raid took place on August 8, the same day Nixon stepped down in 1974 at the height of that scandal.

Grisham, who served as Trump’s press secretary from July 2019 to April 2021, said after the raid that she had “seen” the 45th president’s mishandling of documents.

“I was on a plane with him, watching him go through documents, throwing some away, tearing some up and putting what in his pocket,” she recalls.

“Because I remember specifically thinking, ‘Why are those in his pocket?'”

She then speculated about what might be in the documents the FBI was looking for in Mar-a-Lago, suggesting it would have to be “something big” to justify such a high-profile raid.

“I don’t think this is just about letters,” Grisham said, referring to notes from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Trump that were included in a series of records recovered from Mar-a-Lago, according to the Washington Post. back in January.

“I think it could be about military operations. This is what I’m speculating, I want to be clear. But I could see the former president thinking they were cool, or fun.

“We weren’t a White House that played by the rules. And I can tell you that dealing with classified information was not something that impressed us on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.’

Trump called the raid a ‘dark day’ for America and revealed agents searched his private safe, but failed to reveal whether they took anything

Trump supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago to show their support in the wake of the raid as he makes a possible run for president in 2024

Eric Trump accused Joe Biden of ordering the raid to discredit his father ahead of the 2024 race, but the White House denied all knowledge of it

The top-secret raid took place late Monday and was revealed by Trump himself, who afterwards said his “beautiful home” had been “besieged” by a “large group” of FBI agents in what he called a “dark day.” for America.

The FBI has not publicly acknowledged the raid, but journalists have been informed that it is related to protected documents that Trump allegedly took with him when he left office.

Fifteen boxes filled with such documents were handed over to the National Archives in January under federal laws stating that all records related to the president’s duties while in office must be kept there.

That transfer came after consultations between the Archives and Trump’s legal team, which claimed the documents had been improperly seized because the White House was being emptied in a “rush” while the election results were still being contested.

Monday’s raid is said to have taken place under a search warrant, although no government agency has said exactly what was being searched.

While the raid itself is not evidence of a crime, to obtain a warrant from a judge, agents would have to demonstrate that a “probable cause” was committed.

Given the high-profile nature of the raid, it’s likely that senior figures within the FBI and Justice Department should have signed the raid.

The FBI is said to have arrived in Mar-a-Lago around 10 a.m. Monday and spent several hours searching the mansion before leaving with several boxes of items.

Investigations into the data are just one of a number of investigations Trump faces during his time as president, his refusal to admit the 2020 race to Biden, and the January 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters who were convinced that the elections were stolen.

The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the events of January 6, has charged hundreds of people for violating the Capitol that day, and is said to be investigating Trump’s involvement in it.

Meanwhile, the House Select Committee in Congress is holding a series of hearings leading up to Jan. 6 and is interviewing senior members of the Trump administration about attempts to reverse the election result.

Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former Secretary of State and an ally while in office, will speak this week alongside Douglas Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania who contributed to the effort to predict that state’s election results. to fight.

The state of Georgia is also conducting a separate grand jury investigation into Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results there, while two separate investigations in New York are investigating Trump’s finances.