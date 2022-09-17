FBI question No10’s chief of staff Mark Fullbrook as witness in US election bribery

Downing Street’s chief of staff – one of the most powerful men in Britain – has been interviewed by the FBI about an alleged conspiracy to bribe an American politician and influence an election.

Mark Fullbrook, the closest adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss, has been spoken to as a witness in a United States Department of Justice (DoJ) and FBI investigation involving a London-based businessman accused of bribing an American politician.

Federal agents reached out to their colleagues in the UK’s National Crime Agency and Scotland Yard to arrange an interview with the 60-year-old adviser, who previously worked with Brexit-winning Australian election guru Sir Lynton Crosby.

According to the Sunday Times, Fullbrook, who is married to former Tory MP Lorraine Fullbrook, has worked as a witness with the FBI and maintained a top office in the US. Fullbrook strongly denies any allegation.

Fullbrook’s wife was elevated to the House of Lords in 2019 by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Chief of Staff Mark Fullbrook, pictured leaving No. 10 on Sept. 7, is collaborating with the FBI to investigate a Tory party donor who allegedly paid $300,000 in bribes to the governor of Puerto Rico

Fullbrook, who worked for Sir Lynton Crosby’s CT Group at the time of the 2020 campaign, met Mayfair’s Julio Martin Herrera Velutini, who is at the center of the alleged bribery scandal. US prosecutors allege Herrera channeled the money through Sir Lynton’s company

Fullbrook, pictured, strongly denies any wrongdoing and is cooperating with the FBI

US officials are investigating allegations that London-based Puerto Rican bank owner Bancredito allegedly bribed Julio Martin Herrera Velutini, also known as Julio Herrera, the then governor of the island, Wanda Vazquez Garced, 62.

Prosecutors allege that Mayfair-based Herrera Velutini and former FBI agent Mark Rossini offered the former governor $300,000 in bribes through Crosby’s company to help with her failed 2020 reelection campaign — a charge that Fullbrook strenuously denies.

Domestically, Election Commission data shows that a company founded by Herrera donated £650,604 to the Conservative Party between December 2019 and June 2022.

Federal prosecutors allege that Herrera offered the bribe to Vazquez to fire her financial watchdog who was investigating his bank. The Tory party donor wanted to replace the official with someone of his choice.

Prosecutors also said Herrera and Rossini attempted to bribe Vazquez’s replacement, who is referred to as “Public Official A” in court documents.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced is accused of taking bribes by the FBI

Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Fullbrook to lead her successful Downing St campaign and then rewarded him by making him her chief of staff.

Puerto Rico’s current governor, Pedro Pierluisi, is not under investigation, authorities said.

Vazquez, Herrera and Rossini have all been charged with conspiracy, bribery of federal programs, and fraud with honest services, which could lead to up to 20 years in a federal prison after conviction, according to the US Department of Justice.

Court cases in the United States allege that the Puerto Rican money was paid through CT Group, the Australian-British lobbying firm founded by Sir Lynton Crosbie, who had employed Fullbrook as the company’s chief global project officer.

According to the Sunday Timesprosecutors have received hundreds of emails from Fullbrook regarding his work in the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan.

Fullbrook strongly denies performing any work on behalf of Vazquez during her reelection campaign.

Commenting on the investigation, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said: “The alleged bribery scheme reached the highest levels of the Puerto Rican government, threatening public confidence in our electoral processes and governance institutions.

“The Justice Department is committed to holding accountable those who falsely believe that there is one rule of law for the powerful and another for the powerless. No one is above the rule of law.’

US Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow said: “The criminal actions of the defendants in this case strike at the heart of our democracy and further erode our citizens’ trust in their government institutions.

“Our resolve to bring to justice those entrusted by the public to serve with integrity and who violate that trust remains steadfast. Equally steadfast is our resolve to persecute those who wish to use their wealth and power to enrich themselves at the expense of fair government. I commend the dedication and hard work of law enforcement personnel and prosecutors in this case, as well as those who are willing to come forward and cooperate.”

Fullbrook, who led Liz Truss’ successful leadership campaign, addressed staff in Downing Street on Tuesday, where he said his intention was to “turn a two-year government into a seven-year government.”

Whitehall insiders, according to the Sunday Times, said the investigation poses “countless problems”, with claims Fullbrook may not be able to obtain the highest security clearance.

After her first court appearance, Vazquez said, “I have committed no crime. They have committed a great injustice by filing these charges.”

Herrera’s attempts to bribe the current governor to end Bancredito’s control were unsuccessful, authorities say, because his contact who would represent the governor was actually acting on behalf of the FBI.

Two others pleaded guilty in March for their involvement in the scheme. Frances Diaz, Bancredito’s former president and chief executive officer, colluded with Herrera and others to bribe the current governor, officials say.

Meanwhile, another of Vazquez’s campaign coordinator, John Blakeman, teamed up with Herrera and Rossini to bribe Vazquez and Herrera to bribe her successor, the Justice Department said.

The two face up to five years in prison, although their hearings are not yet scheduled.

Vazquez, as well as Herrara and Rossini, could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, said U.S. District Attorney Stephen Muldrow.

In Vazquez’s first court appearance, U.S. District Magistrate Camille Velez-Rive ruled that the former governor could be released on $50,000 bail on condition that she hand over her passport.

A Fullbrook representative said: “Our client was not involved in the alleged illegal conduct and is not under investigation in connection therewith.

“He is merely a witness to it and is cooperating and cooperating fully with the relevant US law enforcement agencies. Any claim that he is unfit to hold the position of chief of staff is completely false.”

The representative stressed that Fullbrook’had absolutely no knowledge of any alleged bribery or corruption when CT Group entered into a contract to provide services to Julio Herrerara Velutini.

They also said he has not done any work for Vazquez Garced, a politician who has allegedly been bribed.

Number 10 declined to comment on the story.