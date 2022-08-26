FBI probing Ukrainian immigrant who posed as Rothschild heiress at Mar-a-Lago

A Ukrainian woman posing as a member of the Rothschild banking dynasty successfully infiltrated the inner circle of Mar-a-Lago and former President Donald Trump and is now under investigation by the FBI and Canadian authorities.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the OOrganized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project were out Friday with a report on 33-year-old Inna Yashchyshyn, who told Florida socialites she was heiress Anna de Rothschild, and was “pelted everywhere” by guests at Trump’s private club.

Yaschushyn faces an investigation into a charity she chaired, the United Hearts of Mercy. It was founded by a Florida-based Russian businessman named Valery Tarasenko, with whom Yaschushyn is now embroiled in a separate lawsuit.

Tarasenko says Yaschushyn looked after his children while traveling on business, and claims she liked to travel in Mar-a-Lago to find wealthy benefactors.

Yaschushyn, in turn, claims that she is the victim and that Tarasenko set her up by producing multiple fake IDs without her knowledge.

The United Hearts of Mercy positioned itself as a nonprofit that helped impoverished children, but the FBI believes it was actually a cover to funnel money into organized crime groups.

Payment processing company Stripe has suspended donations to United Hearts of Mercy’s alleged COVID appeal, and emails sent by the Post-Gazette to alleged donors in Hong Kong have all been bounced, suggesting those donors may never have existed.

The story emerges as the intrigue surrounding the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago raid over the presence of classified documents in the ex-president’s home and private club continues to swirl — highlighting whether those materials were safe as a fraud. could infiltrate Trump’s social circle.

The Secret Service declined to say whether they were investigating Yashchyshyn, and neither did the FBI — but several sources said they had been questioned by FBI officials about Yashchyshyn’s behavior.

Canadian law enforcement officials have confirmed that Yashchyshyn has been the subject of a large-scale investigation by a unit in Quebec since February, the Post-Gazette reported.

Yashchyshyn appeared in Mar-a-Lago last spring. The Post-Gazette reported that she was first invited to Mar-a-Lago in May 2021 by Trump supporter Elchanan Adamker, who runs a financial services firm.

John LeFevre, a former investment banker, recalls meeting her at the club’s pool on May 1, 2021 after she arrived in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

“It wasn’t just dropping the family name. She talked about vineyards and family estates and growing up in Monaco,” LeFevre recalls. “It was an almost perfect ruse and she played the part.”

He added that “everyone ate it” and Mar-a-Lago members “crawled all over her and because of the Rothschild mystique they never probed and instead tiptoed around her wearing velvet gloves.”

The next day, Yashchyshyn stood shoulder to shoulder with Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham at the president’s nearby West Palm Beach Golf Club.

The report included photos of Yashchyshyn, Trump and Graham, as well as her in a group photo with Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Post-Gazette also shared images of Yashchyshyn’s various IDS – passports from the US and Canada, along with a driver’s license from Florida, in which she uses the Rothschild name – as well as Ukrainian and Russian passports she goes to by Inna Yashchyshyn and Anna Anisimova, respectively. .

Video of the day she met Trump proves the ruse was in play, as one man remarks, “Anna, you’re a Rothschild.”

“You can pay a million dollars for a picture with you and Trump. I’ll tell you you want. If you take the next shot and you hit that cart on the far left down there, I’ll give it to you for half a million,” he says as she hits golf balls.

However, when she spoke to the Post-Gazette, she said, “I think there’s a misunderstanding.”

Yashchyshyn said any passports or driver’s licenses bearing the Rothschild name were manufactured by her former business partner, 44-year-old Valeriy Tarasenko.

“It’s all fake and nothing happened,” Yashchyshyn said.

The various IDs have been turned over to the FBI, according to the Post-Gazette.

Yashchyshyn also said she spoke to the FBI on August 19.

The Florida driver’s license shows the address of a mansion where Yashchyshyn never lived.

To add another layer of complexity, she and Tarasenko are in a legal dispute, accusing her of being a con man who abused older men and insulted his daughter — a claim she denies.

She claimed in court that Tarasenko was a violent criminal who had previously held her hostage.

Both had connections to a fraudulent charity, the paper found.

Their legal battle sheds more light on any investigation into Yashchyshyn.

Tarasenko told the Post-Gazette that he spoke to the FBI twice to discuss Yashchyshyn’s trips to Mar-a-Lago.

In court documents, Tarasenko said Yashchyshyn “used her false identity as Anna de Rothschild to access and build relationships with the American politician.”[s]including but not limited to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham and Eric Greitens.”

Greitens, the disgraced former governor of Missouri, recently lost a Republican primary to the state’s open Senate seat.

Greitens held a fundraiser at a mansion near Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago, where Yashchyshyn was also invited, according to the Post-Gazette.

LeFevre also recalled Yashchyshyn hanging out with Giulfoyle and several other Trump donors after driving people back to Mar-a-Lago from the golf fundraiser where she met Trump and Graham.

“We hung out by the pool for about three or four hours, drinking rosé and having a great time,” LeFevre said.

Yashchyshyn’s ex-husband, 48-year-old Russian-born American citizen, Sergey Golubev, also said he had spoken to the FBI.

He said he married Yashchyshyn in 2011 so she could get a US residency permit, then divorced in 2016.

He told the Post-Gazette that the agents were looking for her in connection with something “illegal – cheating people and stealing money,” Golubev claimed.

Ultimately, members of Trump’s inner circle were told Yashchyshyn was an impostor by Dean Lawrence, a Florida-based music creative director, when he visited Mar-a-Lago.

He had met Yashchyshyn in her role as president of the Rothschild Media Label, which advertised the teenage daughter of her business partner Tarasenko, whose stage name is “Sofiya Rothschild.”

In photos, ‘Sofiya Rothschild’ never shows her face.

‘I want to clarify something with you. I want you to know that she has nothing to do with the Rothschilds. Don’t do business with her,” he told the Post-Gazette he had informed Trump campaign donor Richard Kofoed and Trump campaign official Caroline Wren.

Lawrence said of Kofoed ‘his eyes were wide open’.

“He said to me, ‘That’s exactly who I met. She came to my house,” Lawrence recalls.

Wren has “created a group chat” to warn others of the impostor.

“What I’m trying to understand is how they allowed this?” said Laurens. ‘How can anyone keep coming back – at that level? This is Mar-a-Lago.’