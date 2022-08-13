FBI office gunman was US Navy veteran who’d been on Bureau’s radar for months

Ricky Walter Shiffer Jr, 42, died Thursday after trying to break into an FBI field office

The man killed in a police firefight after an attack on an FBI field office in Ohio was a Navy veteran who once had top-secret consent and was under FBI investigation for months, according to new reports.

Ricky Walter Shiffer Jr, 42, died Thursday after trying to break into the field office in Cincinnati with a spike pistol and brandishing an AR-15-style rifle as police chased and cornered him.

Shiffer’s posts on Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform suggest he launched the doomed attack in revenge for the FBI’s raid and search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this week.

Shiffer was a conscripted sailor who served aboard the attack submarine USS Columbia—a job that required top secret clearance—and also served as an infantryman with the Florida National Guard, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The FBI also confirmed that it had been investigating Shiffer for months in connection with the US Capitol riots and another case, but the Bureau said it was not aware of a “specific and credible threat.”

Police are seen off Interstate 71 in Clinton County near Cincinnati, Ohio, during a standoff Thursday with Ricky Walter Shiffer Jr. after he attempted to attack an FBI office

The FBI is said to have investigated a video in which Shiffer appeared at a demonstration in Washington DC on January 5, 2020, trying to confirm whether he stormed the Capitol the next day.

The FBI also said in a statement that it also received a tip about Shiffer in May that had nothing to do with the Capitol riots, and that agents have opened a separate investigation.

Without specifying the nature of the second investigation, the FBI said it had repeatedly attempted to interview Shiffer but failed to locate him.

Neighbors who live near Shiffer’s apartment in Columbus told the New York Times said federal agents had visited several weeks ago and asked about Shiffer, including when he usually left home for the day and returned.

More details are also emerging about Shiffer’s past military service.

Shortly after graduating from high school in Pennsylvania, Shiffer enlisted in the Navy in 1998 and attended the Navy’s Submarine School in Connecticut.

He served four years aboard the USS Columbia, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, as a fire control technician, monitoring and maintaining weapons systems.

All sailors who fill that role, who deal with covert weapons systems aboard the Navy’s top-secret ships, must pass a background check for a top-secret clearance.

Shiffer’s social media posts before and during Thursday’s attack can be seen above

However, the Navy declined to verify whether Shiffer had such permission during or after his service, saying only that he had to pass the extensive background check necessary to have one.

Service members often qualify for security clearance even years after leaving the military, even if they no longer have access to military secrets.

Shiffer left the Navy in 2003 as a fire control technician, second class, with a salary of E-5.

Schiffer also served in the Florida National Guard from 2008 to 2011, rising to an E-4 salary. He spent a year in Iraq, beginning in January 2010, leaving the service shortly after his return.

Federal investigators are investigating social media accounts they believe may be related to Shiffer, a law enforcement officer said.

At least one of the posts on Trump’s Truth Social media platform appeared to have been posted after Shiffer attempted to break into the FBI office. It said: ‘If you don’t hear from me, it’s true I tried to attack the FBI’

Another post posted to the same site this week from @rickywshifferjr included a “call to arms” urging people to “get ready for battle” following the FBI’s search of the Mar-a-Lago estate of Trump in Florida.

Shiffer, who was wearing body armor, attempted to break into the Cincinnati field office, leading to a five-hour standoff with authorities. He fled the office and was rushed onto the freeway before leaving his car in a cornfield on a country road just off Interstate 71.

Authorities are also investigating whether Shiffer, a Navy veteran, had ties to far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys, the official said.

Shiffer was armed with a nail gun and AR-15-style rifle when he tried to penetrate the FBI office’s visitor screen on Thursday, the official said. Shiffer fled when officers confronted him.

He was later spotted by a state agent along a highway and got into a shootout that ended in the death of police, authorities said.

The outbreak of violence unfolded amid FBI warnings that federal agents could be attacked after the Florida search.

The FBI is investigating what happened in Cincinnati as an act of domestic extremism, the law enforcement official said.

Shiffer is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising and may have been inside the Capitol that day, but was not charged with crimes related to the riot, the official said.

Officials have warned of a rise in right-wing threats against federal agents since the FBI entered Trump’s estate in what authorities say was part of an investigation into whether he took classified documents with him after he left the White House.

Supporters of the former president protest the search, accusing the FBI and the Justice Department of using the justice system as a political weapon.

FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats when he visited an FBI office in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday, saying, “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re mad at.”

The FBI also warned its agents on Wednesday to avoid protesters and make sure their security key cards are “not visible outside of FBI space,” citing a rise in social media threats against desk workers and offices.

A now-suspended Twitter account, @rickyshiffer, shared the same profile picture as the Truth Social account and similar opinions, including a call for armed conflict in the US last spring.

It contained messages saying that “elections have been rigged” against conservatives and that the country is facing “tyranny”.

“I don’t think it’s a one-off incident,” said Amy Cooter, a researcher at Middlebury College who is an expert on militias. “I’m afraid there will be a pocket full of people who feel compelled to act.”

Courthouses, government offices and election headquarters can all be targets, she said. “Everywhere is now a fair game because these people see this as a personal matter for them,” Cooter said.

Shiffer worked as an electrician, according to one of his social media profiles. He was a registered Republican who, according to public records, voted in the 2020 primaries from Columbus, Ohio, and in the 2020 general election from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Court records show that the Ohio Department of Taxation filed suit against him in June, demanding a $553 tax judgment, according to court records that list him at an address in St. Petersburg, Florida. He also previously lived at various addresses in Columbus and in Omaha, Nebraska.

He graduated from high school in central Pennsylvania in 1998 and enlisted in the Navy that same year, later serving on the submarine USS Columbia until 2003, according to military records. He was an infantry soldier in the Florida Army National Guard from 2008 to 2011, when he was honorably discharged.

“I know he was well into World War II and the military,” said Lori Frady, a classmate at West Perry High School in Elliottsburg who hadn’t seen Shiffer since graduation. “He didn’t have many friends, but the friends he did have were big in history and military history.”