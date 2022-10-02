FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (AP) – An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport due to a security risk, authorities said.

All 179 people aboard Dallas-Fort Worth Flight 928 were taken off the plane at Albuquerque International Sunport in the morning and taken to the terminal by buses, airport officials said. No injuries were reported.

FBI officials in Albuquerque did not disclose the nature of the security threat, but said the matter was under investigation and no other information was available.

American Airlines passengers flying from the airport are expected to experience delays while the delivery is under investigation, airport officials said.

