An alleged fugitive wanted in America for rape has been refused bail despite alleging he is not getting enough oxygen while being held in a Scottish prison.

The man, who says he is Arthur Knight, is believed by prosecutors to be Nicholas Rossi, a rape suspect in the United States.

He has been accused of acting aggressively against a counselor and head nurse at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow.

During a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, he told Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon that he was “not and never known” as Nicholas Rossi.

The alleged fugitive Arthur Knight (pictured) is said to have faked his own death to avoid US sex charges. US prosecutors allege the man is Nicholas Rossi, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old in Utah in 2008

Knight’s wife Miranda was also seen in court last month

He represented himself on the diet on Tuesday and asked the sheriff to intervene, as prison staff kept calling him Rossi.

The accused also told Sheriff O’Hanlon that the need for bail was “appropriate” because of the “inability to continuously facilitate health care.”

And he said it was “nonsensical” and “unrealistic” to reject his bail request over fears that he would disappear from the trial.

He said: ‘My wife, Miranda, is my full-time caregiver as I was in a coma from September 10 to early December, which left me unable to walk 24/7 and required oxygen.

‘I don’t feel like going into hiding. The idea of ​​me going into hiding is nonsensical because I can’t walk or stand and we’ll prove that at trial.”

Rossi (pictured) is accused of faking his cancer death in the US to avoid sexual assault charges, before fleeing to Scotland

The suspect was driven out of a private ambulance by a paramedic earlier this month

But Sheriff O’Hanlon said to him, “Nothing you said made me think bail was appropriate.”

The suspect is now in pre-trial detention until his trial on August 9.

According to the indictment document, the man has other names, such as Nicholas Rossi, Nicholas Alahverdian, Nicholas Brown, Arthur Winston Brown and Arthur Knight Brown.

Rossi is wanted for the rape of a 21-year-old woman in Utah in September 2008 and is alleged to have faked his death and fled to Scotland to evade charges.