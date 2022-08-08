FBI executes search warrant at Trump’s Florida home

Former US President Donald Trump said Monday that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was “raided” by FBI agents in what he called an act of “prosecution misconduct.”

“These are dark times for our nation as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said in a statement on Twitter. his Truth Social network.

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the arming of the justice system and an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately do not want me to run for president in 2024,” Trump added.

